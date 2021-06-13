Govt must be more agile in its handling of Covid-19, says Hisham

HISHAMMUDDIN Hussein has become the second minister to criticise Putrajaya’s pandemic response, effectively putting a distance between him and the government’s decisions.

The Foreign Minister questioned the bureaucracy in approving vaccines, saying slow response to promised assistance from other countries could jeopardise relationships.

He also said the slow vaccination rollout has caused major concerns among the people.

“Malaysians were initially confident in the government’s proactive approach to set plans for phased vaccinations, and were hopeful at reports of our early success in securing supplies.

“But we must also understand why Malaysians are asking for a faster rollout. Considering the recent rise in cases, fear has begun to set in, triggering frustration and agitation,” he said in a statement today

He said the government must seriously consider expanding the vaccine arsenal to allay the peoples’ concerns.

He added that Malaysia should also consider vaccines by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm as they have already been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

At present, Malaysia has only approved the use of Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

“I understand the relevant authorities’ need to undergo the necessary due diligence, but we cannot follow normal procedures under abnormal circumstances. Our agencies must be in line with other international bodies in issuing emergency approvals quickly.

“Many of Malaysia’s friends around the world have also offered to help but this is where bureaucracy remains a key barrier to implementation.

“Offers of assistance must be met with a sense of eagerness, not reluctancy. It essentially boils down to doing things right, versus doing the right thing.

“But the burden remains on us in the ministry on whether to accept or refuse assistance. Should these offers not be met with enthusiasm and positivity (Malaysia risks) jeopardising our diplomatic relations or worse, our nation’s integrity on the global stage. I feel this is not a risk worth taking.”

While Hishammuddin did not name the country that offered the assistance, it is known that Malaysia has already received an offer from Russia in expertise and capabilities to produce vaccines.

Russian ambassador Naiyl M. Latypov was reported as saying that Russia was ready to offer collaboration to build capacity, share technology as well as vaccine research and development with Malaysia.

He told the Malay Mail that Malaysia has already ordered six million doses of Russia-produced Sputnik V vaccines.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also stated his frustration last week over the government’s slow process in approving Sputnik V.

He added that the current war against Covid-19 was an unprecedented crisis that required extraordinary solutions.

“What we need is more agility and flexibility in our governance to adapt quickly and make fast decisions,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the government must be more aggressive with Covid-19 testing, and that the government’s movement-control orders should be more consistent.

“By right, there should not be any changes made to the standard operating procedure in the implementation of the full movement-control order, which is in effect now.

“Unnecessary and reactive changes will put everything we have achieved thus far at risk, he said.

Earlier this week, Special Functions Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof had also criticised Putrajaya on its handling of the pandemic.

Redzuan, who is the minister in charge of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), said he was no longer part of the National Security Council (NSC) meetings on Covid-19.

He also questioned the government’s move in limiting the choice of vaccines used for Covid-19, saying that the government should approve other vaccines like Sputnik V and Sinopharm. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Review of SOPs for total lockdown if daily cases drop below 4,000

JOHOR BAHRU: The government will review the need to continue or relax the total lockdown SOPs under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 if the Covid-19 daily infections drop to below 4,000 cases.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the targeted figure was set by the health ministry (MOH) to ensure the daily infectivity rate nationwide can be reduced.

“I have been informed by health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that when the cases are down to 4,000, we will review the MCO.

“It does not mean we will end the MCO but may review the SOPs to determine which ones can be relaxed a bit.

“However, the MOH will see and advise the National Security Council (MKN) at its coming special meeting to see what we can do when the infection level goes down to 4,000 cases or below.

“We do not promise to end it or anything else, but just getting advice.”

He said this after visiting the Malaysian Armed Forces field hospital at Sultanah Aminah Hospital here today.

He hoped the daily number of cases of Covid-19 infections would drop to below 4,000 by next week following implementation of the total lockdown under MCO 3.0 since June 1. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

