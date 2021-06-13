AMID WIDESPREAD PUBLIC DISTRUST, NEW CASES DROP TO 5,304 – EVEN AS ACADEMICS WARN MUHYIDDIN REGIME ‘EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS WON’T WORK’

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia fell to 5,304 infections today.
Aside from a similar number of 5,271 cases recorded on June 7 this is the lowest number of new cases since the 5,000 mark was breached on May 19.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country now stands at 657,508.
Selangor continues to be the state with the most number of new cases with 1,973, followed by Sarawak (544) and Kuala Lumpur (462).
Others included Johor (363), Sabah (335), Negeri Sembilan (331), Kedah (301), Penang (256), Kelantan (179), Labuan (158), Malacca (145) and Perak (121).
The remaining state and territories – Pahang (78), Terengganu (46), Putrajaya (7) and Perlis (5) all recorded less than 100 new cases. MKINI
Extended lockdowns won’t work, govt told
PETALING JAYA: Short-term financial assistance and lockdown extensions will not address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people or businesses, say economists.
Geoffrey Williams, of the Malaysia University of Science and Technology, and Paolo Casadio, of HELP University, said “Plan B” solutions, such as a stimulus package, loan moratorium, cash transfer and lockdown would not provide the intended results.
“Instead of a Plan B wish list approach, consider instead a Plan A-Plus approach.
“This would focus on opening the economy quickly while separately extending and diversifying the current anti-virus strategy to target two different outcomes simultaneously.
“The first is to continue with the existing distribution plan for the vaccines as the definitive solution.
“The second is to try to achieve a significant and consistent reduction in the number of cases and deaths quickly, using multiple alternatives and parallel methods,” they said in a joint statement today.
Citing evidence from other countries such as the UK, they said relying on only one strategy, such as the “lockdown and vaccinate” approach is risky and has proved ineffective, especially in the face of new variants.
Instead, they proposed that the government implement an aggressive campaign in treating new cases with prophylactic or preventative treatments and therapeutic agents, notably Ivermectin.
“The experience in Mexico City and Peru or in Uttar Pradesh in India, where a well-known drug called Ivermectin has been used, suggests that new cases and deaths can be reduced significantly within a month without interfering with the vaccines.”
They said this measure was cheap and appeared to be effective even against variants.
“Another alternative that has been suggested before in Malaysia is the ‘test, trace, isolate and treat’ regime advocated by the World Health Organization, again to be run in parallel with the vaccine programme.”
They said these measures would also allow the resumption of economic activities.
“This would help avoid a long and deep recession or extended lockdowns if the new variants of the virus begin to take effect, as they have done in the well-vaccinated UK.
“The ‘lockdown and vaccinate’ plan alone will not help to reopen the economy quickly. We will be dragged into a recession or held on a slower recovery path at huge cost to the economy, society and the long-term development of the country.” FMT
