AMID WIDESPREAD PUBLIC DISTRUST, NEW CASES DROP TO 5,304 – EVEN AS ACADEMICS WARN MUHYIDDIN REGIME ‘EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS WON’T WORK’

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia fell to 5,304 infections today.

Aside from a similar number of 5,271 cases recorded on June 7 this is the lowest number of new cases since the 5,000 mark was breached on May 19.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country now stands at 657,508.

Selangor continues to be the state with the most number of new cases with 1,973, followed by Sarawak (544) and Kuala Lumpur (462).

Others included Johor (363), Sabah (335), Negeri Sembilan (331), Kedah (301), Penang (256), Kelantan (179), Labuan (158), Malacca (145) and Perak (121).

The remaining state and territories – Pahang (78), Terengganu (46), Putrajaya (7) and Perlis (5) all recorded less than 100 new cases. MKINI

