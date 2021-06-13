‘Mahathir, NOC is a tool for you to wrestle Putrajaya back.’
Dr M reveals suggesting NOC governance, offers to serve
IndigoTrout2522: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanted power so badly that he offered to direct the National Operation Council (NOC).
Under the previous NOC, headed by then deputy prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, there was no democracy, only autocracy. There was no parliament and the NOC director made all decisions.
Do the people want it? The nation can’t afford to have Mahathir at the helm again. Yet, for months he had been complaining that Parliament was closed and there was no democracy. Now, he wants a NOC.
He speaks from both sides of his mouth. Trust him… um?
BluePanther4725: These are old people with old ideas. They are so out of touch with new Malaysians in the new century.
Mahathir had described the emergency as the end of democracy. Going from one “end of democracy” to another “end of democracy” is still the end of democracy.
Why are we reliving 1969 in 2021?
YellowMarlin8834: Mahathir, Mageran (NOC) is a tool for you to wrestle Putrajaya back. Muhyiddin Yassin backstabbed you and you lost the PM’s post to him.
Your enemy now is no more Najib Abdul Razak. Your enemies are Muhyiddin and Hamzah Zainudin. I am not sure if you still have a heart for your blue-eyed boy, Azmin Ali – the most hated man in Malaysia.
To badmouthed Anwar Ibrahim in public is bad taste, and it also shows that you are a desperate man. I just hope and pray that our king and other rulers will do what is best for all Malaysians.
Poppy: Nations in more serious conditions than us have not resorted to such an idea. Their parliaments are functioning. All we need is a capable leader with the right team.
Mahathir, you have failed in the 22 years plus 22 months that you led this nation.
And when given a chance to correct your mistakes, you were busy trying to manipulate the nation to further his own agenda.
When you failed, you held clandestine meetings behind Pakatan Harapan’s back to try and gain control of the nation.
You are the one responsible for this mess.
Anonymous_49: The current government is the worst in our history. And a NOC government will be a disaster. Our political leaders are greedy and power-crazy because of money.
This corrupt practice is worse than cancer and Covid-19 combined.
Multi Racial: I am okay with the suggestion of NOC as long as Mahathir and nobody from the Sheraton Move is involved.
Mahathir should know by now whatever problem we are experiencing now is directly due to him. He is the cause of Malaysia’s problems.
Anwar honoured his promised to allow Mahathir to be PM for two years and Mahathir not only did not honour his promise but secretly sabotaged the Harapan government which Malaysians voted for in 2018.
What Mahathir did was disgusting and dishonourable. Nobody in Malaysia should trust this man again.
Cogito Ergo Sum: What? You want to help in ruining the country again? No way, Mahathir.
You are damaged goods twice over. We have learnt the hard way that your ways are not compatible with a multiracial, multicultural nation.
No, sir. You had your chance on two occasions and on both occasions, it was “my way or the highway”.
While you may be better than the current leaders, who are incompetent, but you pose a far greater danger in the big picture scenario.
Look at us now. Are we happy with your planned destruction of the nation?
Lionking: This man must be thinking that he is a God-send saviour to Malaysia. Only he can resolve all issues. It is unbelievable that you even have the cheek to offer your services.
The way things are, you will not be able to meet the challenges and in fact, you will probably kill all enthusiasm from younger leaders. Step aside.
Lepak: NOC is the perfect vehicle for a would-be dictator.
Gerard Lourdesamy: Mahathir, what for? So that you as the head of the NOC can become the unchallenged dictator of the country until you meet your Maker?
All that the Agong should do is end the emergency and recall Parliament. Let the MPs decide if the PN government can survive until GE15.
Fair Play: Mahathir, it is indeed very sad to say this. You still didn’t realise that you are now a nobody. And here is the evidence – from your own words.
You proposed a NOC. YDPA (Yang diPertuan Agong) didn’t say yes or no – except this: “The idea should come from the government.”
And still, you didn’t get it. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
