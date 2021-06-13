TOO BAD, SO SAD FOR ‘NANNY’ MAHATHIR – BUT THE ‘CHILDREN’ HAVE GROWN UP! INDEED, THE SITUATION IS CRITICAL NOW – AND MALAYSIA MAY PERISH SOON – BUT THE ‘KIDS’ STILL WANT TO DECIDE FOR THEMSELVES – FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE MALAYSIANS, MALAYS & NON-MALAYS, WANT TO & WILL HAVE TO HACK OUT THE BEST WAY FORWARD FOR THEMSELVES, BY THEMSELVES – AND THEY HAVE THAT RIGHT, GIVEN BY GOD OR THE ORDER OF NATURE OR EVOLUTION…WHAT-NOT!

Academics reject NOC plan for ‘wrong crisis, different day’

The two-time prime minister on Tuesday proposed the NOC to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who was meeting the heads of political parties to discuss the Covid-19 situation and public anger  over the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s response to the pandemic.

Dr Sharifah Munirah Syed Alatas, senior lecturer in strategic studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said the NOC is not needed today as there is still a functioning cabinet, unlike in 1969 when there was no government following the race riots of May 13 that year.

“It is unnecessary to set it up in our current situation. NOC in 1969 was established under completely different circumstances.

“We have a cabinet and a functioning government; back in 1969 the cabinet and government had yet to be formed. The May 13, 1969 racial clashes needed a swift end to a dangerous situation. Lives were threatened by violence,” Sharifah told The Malaysian Insight .

The NOC had also to deal with socio-economic issues, all the while managing tense racial divisions.

“There was also the question of the economic status of the Bumiputeras. At the time, NOC established the Majlis Perundingan Negara, or NCC (National Consultative Council), which later created the NEP (New Economic Policy).

“As we know, the NEP was to lift all ethnicities out of poverty, to give economic sustainability to all the have-nots. Several decades later we know it has been abused, but that’s another story,” she added.

Sharifah said the NOC also had to establish peace between the Malays and Chinese.

“The country was torn apart. This period was just after a general election and no cabinet was formed yet, but the country faced huge economic challenges, genuine national security, racial violence and poverty. It was a dangerous time.”

“So I don’t see any positives or even the logic of creating the NOC now, when the situation is completely different. It would be a solely politically expedient move.

“Whether the current government is the people’s choice or not, we have a functioning government and a cabinet. What we face now is a different crisis,” said Sharifah, referring to the PN government which was not elected but came into power in March last year through a parliamentary coup.

Prof Ahmad Martadha Mohamed of Universiti Utara Malaysia agreed the NOC was unnecessary when all it takes to improve the situation are better virus containment measures.

“We have a mechanism that only needs to be improved, why do we need NOC to run things? It is unnecessary.”

“What we have is already good enough. Having the NOC also does not guarantee anything,” he added.

Dr Mahathir had listed the four major issues of health, economy, politics and society arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that the NOC should address.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir again pushed for the NOC, this time re-naming it National Rehabilitation Council, saying that it only needed be in place until Malaysia achieved herd immunity or before the next general election.

He said the council would report to the king and ensure that an action plan to help the people was immediately implemented without being impeded by bureaucracy.

The NOC was an emergency administrative body set up to restore law and order in Malaysia after the May 13, 1969 racial riots.

Dr Mahathir’s allies in Pakatan Harapan have rejected his idea.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s private secretary Marzuki Mohammad has slammed the plan on video. He said it would hamper the government’s efforts to address the crisis facing the country.

To contain the coronavirus, the country is in a state of emergency until August. During this period, parliament and the state assemblies are suspended.

Iman Research programme director Badrul Hisham Ismail said the NOC was created for a completely different time.

“Is Dr Mahahtir talking about the 1969 NOC or a completely new NOC? He needs to be clear. If he is suggesting the 1969 version of NOC, then we have to reject it. The situation then and now is completely different.

“What we need are effective ministers and a transparent government. Even if we are to have a brand new NOC, there is no point if the people handling it are inefficient,” he said.

Sunway University Prof Wong Chin Huat said the NOC would only make the situation worse.

As it is, the government and ministers are not accountable with parliament suspended, he said.

“How can it not make things worse?

“NOC means transfer of power to primarily unelected officers like chiefs of military, police and civil servants. It is a dangerous idea. If it makes mistakes, the public’s wrath may turn against the civil service, security forces and even the monarchy,” said the academic cum activist.   THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

IndigoTrout2522: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanted power so badly that he offered to direct the National Operation Council (NOC).

He knows very well the power of the NOC director is unlimited. He can even lock up or fire all those who are critical of him. It is a lot worse than now.

Under the previous NOC, headed by then deputy prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, there was no democracy, only autocracy. There was no parliament and the NOC director made all decisions.

Do the people want it? The nation can’t afford to have Mahathir at the helm again. Yet, for months he had been complaining that Parliament was closed and there was no democracy. Now, he wants a NOC.

He speaks from both sides of his mouth. Trust him… um?

BluePanther4725: These are old people with old ideas. They are so out of touch with new Malaysians in the new century.

Mahathir had described the emergency as the end of democracy. Going from one “end of democracy” to another “end of democracy” is still the end of democracy.

Why are we reliving 1969 in 2021?

YellowMarlin8834: Mahathir, Mageran (NOC) is a tool for you to wrestle Putrajaya back. Muhyiddin Yassin backstabbed you and you lost the PM’s post to him.

Your enemy now is no more Najib Abdul Razak. Your enemies are Muhyiddin and Hamzah Zainudin. I am not sure if you still have a heart for your blue-eyed boy, Azmin Ali – the most hated man in Malaysia.

To badmouthed Anwar Ibrahim in public is bad taste, and it also shows that you are a desperate man. I just hope and pray that our king and other rulers will do what is best for all Malaysians.

Poppy: Nations in more serious conditions than us have not resorted to such an idea. Their parliaments are functioning. All we need is a capable leader with the right team.

Mahathir, you have failed in the 22 years plus 22 months that you led this nation.

And when given a chance to correct your mistakes, you were busy trying to manipulate the nation to further his own agenda.

When you failed, you held clandestine meetings behind Pakatan Harapan’s back to try and gain control of the nation.

You are the one responsible for this mess.

Anonymous_49: The current government is the worst in our history. And a NOC government will be a disaster. Our political leaders are greedy and power-crazy because of money.

This corrupt practice is worse than cancer and Covid-19 combined.

Multi Racial: I am okay with the suggestion of NOC as long as Mahathir and nobody from the Sheraton Move is involved.

Mahathir should know by now whatever problem we are experiencing now is directly due to him. He is the cause of Malaysia’s problems.

Anwar honoured his promised to allow Mahathir to be PM for two years and Mahathir not only did not honour his promise but secretly sabotaged the Harapan government which Malaysians voted for in 2018.

What Mahathir did was disgusting and dishonourable. Nobody in Malaysia should trust this man again.

Cogito Ergo Sum: What? You want to help in ruining the country again? No way, Mahathir.

You are damaged goods twice over. We have learnt the hard way that your ways are not compatible with a multiracial, multicultural nation.

No, sir. You had your chance on two occasions and on both occasions, it was “my way or the highway”.

While you may be better than the current leaders, who are incompetent, but you pose a far greater danger in the big picture scenario.

Look at us now. Are we happy with your planned destruction of the nation?

Lionking: This man must be thinking that he is a God-send saviour to Malaysia. Only he can resolve all issues. It is unbelievable that you even have the cheek to offer your services.

The way things are, you will not be able to meet the challenges and in fact, you will probably kill all enthusiasm from younger leaders. Step aside.

Lepak: NOC is the perfect vehicle for a would-be dictator.

Gerard Lourdesamy: Mahathir, what for? So that you as the head of the NOC can become the unchallenged dictator of the country until you meet your Maker?

All that the Agong should do is end the emergency and recall Parliament. Let the MPs decide if the PN government can survive until GE15.

Fair Play: Mahathir, it is indeed very sad to say this. You still didn’t realise that you are now a nobody. And here is the evidence – from your own words.

You proposed a NOC. YDPA (Yang diPertuan Agong) didn’t say yes or no – except this: “The idea should come from the government.”

And still, you didn’t get it.  MKINI

