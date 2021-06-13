IT is illogical for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to push for a return of the National Operations Council (NOC) to see Malaysia through the Covid-19 pandemic as the circumstances today are not as they were in 1969, academics said.

Dr Sharifah Munirah Syed Alatas, senior lecturer in strategic studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said the NOC is not needed today as there is still a functioning cabinet, unlike in 1969 when there was no government following the race riots of May 13 that year.

“It is unnecessary to set it up in our current situation. NOC in 1969 was established under completely different circumstances.

“Then we had a racial crisis just after a general election whereas today we are facing a multi-faceted crisis brought on by the pandemic.

“We have a cabinet and a functioning government; back in 1969 the cabinet and government had yet to be formed. The May 13, 1969 racial clashes needed a swift end to a dangerous situation. Lives were threatened by violence,” Sharifah told The Malaysian Insight .

The NOC had also to deal with socio-economic issues, all the while managing tense racial divisions.

“There was also the question of the economic status of the Bumiputeras. At the time, NOC established the Majlis Perundingan Negara, or NCC (National Consultative Council), which later created the NEP (New Economic Policy).

“As we know, the NEP was to lift all ethnicities out of poverty, to give economic sustainability to all the have-nots. Several decades later we know it has been abused, but that’s another story,” she added.

Sharifah said the NOC also had to establish peace between the Malays and Chinese.

“The country was torn apart. This period was just after a general election and no cabinet was formed yet, but the country faced huge economic challenges, genuine national security, racial violence and poverty. It was a dangerous time.”

“So I don’t see any positives or even the logic of creating the NOC now, when the situation is completely different. It would be a solely politically expedient move.

“Whether the current government is the people’s choice or not, we have a functioning government and a cabinet. What we face now is a different crisis,” said Sharifah, referring to the PN government which was not elected but came into power in March last year through a parliamentary coup.

Prof Ahmad Martadha Mohamed of Universiti Utara Malaysia agreed the NOC was unnecessary when all it takes to improve the situation are better virus containment measures.

“We have a mechanism that only needs to be improved, why do we need NOC to run things? It is unnecessary.”

“What we have is already good enough. Having the NOC also does not guarantee anything,” he added.

Dr Mahathir had listed the four major issues of health, economy, politics and society arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that the NOC should address.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir again pushed for the NOC, this time re-naming it National Rehabilitation Council, saying that it only needed be in place until Malaysia achieved herd immunity or before the next general election.

He said the council would report to the king and ensure that an action plan to help the people was immediately implemented without being impeded by bureaucracy.

The NOC was an emergency administrative body set up to restore law and order in Malaysia after the May 13, 1969 racial riots.

Dr Mahathir’s allies in Pakatan Harapan have rejected his idea.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s private secretary Marzuki Mohammad has slammed the plan on video. He said it would hamper the government’s efforts to address the crisis facing the country.

To contain the coronavirus, the country is in a state of emergency until August. During this period, parliament and the state assemblies are suspended.

Iman Research programme director Badrul Hisham Ismail said the NOC was created for a completely different time.

“Is Dr Mahahtir talking about the 1969 NOC or a completely new NOC? He needs to be clear. If he is suggesting the 1969 version of NOC, then we have to reject it. The situation then and now is completely different.

“What we need are effective ministers and a transparent government. Even if we are to have a brand new NOC, there is no point if the people handling it are inefficient,” he said.

Sunway University Prof Wong Chin Huat said the NOC would only make the situation worse.

As it is, the government and ministers are not accountable with parliament suspended, he said.

“How can it not make things worse?

“NOC means transfer of power to primarily unelected officers like chiefs of military, police and civil servants. It is a dangerous idea. If it makes mistakes, the public’s wrath may turn against the civil service, security forces and even the monarchy,” said the academic cum activist. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

