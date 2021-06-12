AS CRAFTY MAHATHIR FINDS A WAY TO BYPASS ‘KERAJAAN BODOH/GAGAL’ – MUHYIDDIN & CO IN PANIC MODE – WITH AZMIN CARTEL ACCUSED OF TRYING TO ‘BUY’ NEW BATCH OF ‘FROGS’ FROM PKR – WHILE REDZUAN, WHO DAYS AGO CRITICIZED NSC AS LAME, NOW SAYS PARLIAMENT SHOULD BE RECONVENED ASAP – ALTHOUGH NO NEED FOR MAGERAN 2.0 AS NSC ‘IS ALREADY GOOD ENOUGH’

Former Azmin associates deny being poached for another crossover

An alleged renewed move to collect statutory declarations (SDs) from MPs has seemed to rock PKR’s boat, with suspicion growing among party members that some of their own would be jumping ship.

As PKR’s wound from its internal rift has yet to properly heal, those aligned to party president Anwar Ibrahim claim that MPs who were loyal to ex-deputy president Azmin Ali are the chief suspects to be part of the “shopping list”.

The MPs rumoured to have been approached for their support, however, have denied this.

According to sources within the party, they believe among those approached are Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa Rasiah and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, who are known to be Azmin’s followers when the latter was PKR deputy president.

“I heard that the two MPs have been approached by their (old) gang,” said a source.

An MP who is known to be an Anwar loyalist also said similar things when asked if they have heard about Azmin’s former allies in PKR being offered to leave the party.

“I have yet to get confirmation on this, but theoretically, they would be the usual targets,” said the parliamentarian, who is also a party leader.

However, the leader believed that it won’t be easy for those fishing for support to get the SDs from PKR MPs, saying that those rumoured have been approached before but they stayed loyal and reported the attempt to the party.

Both Maria and Sivarasa were in Azmin’s “caidan” (preferred candidate’s list) during the 2018 PKR elections. Azmin’s camp won handsomely.

All MPs on Azmin’s list have defected to Perikatan Nasional save for Sivarasa, Maria, and Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, who is the PKR information chief.

Malaysiakini has spoken to Sivarasa and Maria following the rumours. However, both denied that they had any intention to abandon PKR.

Sivarasa also said that he has not been approached by anyone in the latest round of political moves.

“I am very surprised to hear that my name is being mentioned. For the record, nobody has contacted me regarding this shopping for MPs.

“The last time I was approached was in February last year, when I was offered to leave PKR. But I have turned it down, and since then, no one else has come to me to make such an offer again,” he told Malaysiakini.

Sivarasa stressed that his stand is “very clear”, and wants those who are still wondering to understand that he will always stand with PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

“If I had wanted to jump ship, I would have done it before,” he said.

The MP said that he had voted for Anwar when all MPs were called to the Istana Negara in February last year.

Maria, meanwhile, was upset that she was still being subject to such a question over her loyalty to PKR.

“No. I will not entertain such moves as my priority is to get over this pandemic,” she said in a short reply to Malaysiakini’s request for her comments.

Another MP whose name was mentioned as among those who may be targeted for his SD was Batu representative P Prabakaran.

However, the first-time parliamentarian, who won in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate before joining PKR, also denied that he was approached to shift his support.

“I have not been approached. If anyone does this later, I will inform you,” he said.

On Thursday, PKR issued a strongly-worded statement condemning what they said as an attempt by several MPs to solicit SDs from other parliamentarians.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that this move was made by the MPs allegedly to acquire positions in the federal government.

No need NOC but crucial to reopen Parliament – Special Functions Minister

The country does not need a National Operations Council (NOC) to govern, said a cabinet minister, but stressed that it is crucial to have the Parliament reconvene as soon as possible.

Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Special Functions, claimed that the government had been doing well in managing the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why should the Prime Minister call for Mageran (NOC)? We are doing reasonably well despite the unprecedented challenges.

“We are dynamic and always want to adapt to changing priorities as we move forward. There are no single fixed solutions and standard operating procedures under present circumstances,” he said in a text message to Malaysiakini earlier today.

Mageran, which stands for Majlis Gerakan Negara, is the Bahasa Malaysia acronym for NOC.

Redzuan was commenting on the proposal by Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the latter’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Thursday. The former prime minister suggested setting up an NOC similar to the one in 1969.

The minister said such a proposal should only come from the government of the day, and the palace cannot execute such a move based on advice by other parties.

“If other parties want to use the palace to set up an NOC, and the palace orders for the execution of a proposal that is not made by the government, the Constitution is then compromised, in my opinion.

“The basis of this is, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can only make a proclamation at the advice of the Prime Minister.

“It is therefore crucial that the Dewan Rakyat is allowed to convene, and the government wants to try its best to gather all MPs as soon as possible.

“However, this must be balanced with the risk of Covid-19 outbreak, which is high these days,” he said.

Redzuan added that the current National Security Council is already good enough to manage the country during the pandemic, instead of an NOC. MKINI

Proposed national operations council will not replace the government, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: The proposed national operations council (NOC) will not replace the government and will only be tasked to reduce Covid-19 cases until herd immunity is achieved, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic).

In a blog post on Saturday (June 12), the former prime minister said that the NOC would not be placed under the government and report directly to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to oversee issues related to the economy, finance, education and Covid-19.

“For politics, Parliament will sit and the actions of the council will be presented to Parliament. Attempts to abolish the NOC will not be pursued by Parliament,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said apart from the four matters, other affairs would not be pursued by the NOC.

“Meanwhile, the government can deal with other affairs as long as it does not touch on the four things. The NOC can be dissolved when the country achieves herd immunity or before GE15,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the NOC is needed to ensure that decisions to help the people can be made immediately and implemented without going through complicated bureaucratic processes.

He explained that NOC members will comprise medical experts, experienced investment experts, social mobilisers who have proven ability to help the people during the pandemic, as well as non-partisan legal figures and some political figures who do not act on behalf of the party.

“There will not be more than 20 members. There is no politics in the NOC,” he said, adding that council members would be appointed after their names are presented and approved by the King.

“NOC members will serve voluntarily without pay unless given the allowances. They need to consider their appointment as a national service

“If the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers accept the proposal for the establishment of the council, their names will be presented for approval,” he said.  ANN

