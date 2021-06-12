BOMBSHELL – IS THE AGONG A MERE RUBBER STAMP? ARROGANT & RUDE PAS MINISTER TAKIYUDDIN SAYS IT’S NOT FOR THE KING TO DECIDE WHETHER TO EXTEND EMERGENCY RULE OR NOT – BUT FOR MUHYIDDIN & CABINET TO ‘ADVISE’ THE KING WHAT TO DO

Cabinet will advise king on emergency extension, minister tells Health DG

It will be the cabinet’s responsibility to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong whether or not the emergency should be extended, said de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said this in response to a report quoting Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that only the king had the discretion on whether to extend the emergency.

Noor Hisham was cited as saying that in a Malay Mail report yesterday, in which he also said once the emergency is lifted, there will have to be three by-elections and the Sarawak state election.

Commenting on the report, Takiyuddin said the king had acted on the cabinet’s advice as per the Federal Constitution when the state of emergency was declared in January – to enable the government to combat Covid-19.

“As such, the question of whether the emergency will end on said date (Aug 1) or not at the discretion of his majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as was raised should not have arisen,” he said in a statement today.

“It is the cabinet’s responsibility to continue advising the king, as the head of state, on deciding regarding the terms of the emergency.

“This will be done after taking into account all current conditions and related factors including public safety, social aspects, and the national economy,” he added.

MKINI

.