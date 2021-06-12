HAMZAH FEELS THE PAIN – ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,’ MUHYIDDIN’S MACHO HOME MINISTER RUBBISHES MAGERAN 2.0 – BUT GIVES NO REASON EXCEPT THAT ‘IF MAHATHIR HAD NOT RESIGNED AS PM, THE PROPOSAL WOULD NOT HAVE ARISEN AT ALL’ – INDEED IF DR M STILL PM, THEN MUHYIDDIN, AZMIN & HIM WOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO MESS UP THE COUNTRY SO BADLY!

Home minister Hamzah Zainudin is opposed to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s idea of a National Operations Council to temporarily govern the country.

PETALING JAYA: Home minister Hamzah Zainudin has rubbished Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal to set up a Majlis Gerakan Negara or National Operations Council (Mageran) temporarily to govern the country.

“Enough is enough,” he said when asked by reporters about the former prime minister’s proposal.

Recently, Mahathir said he had mooted the establishment of a Mageran-like council during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Thursday.

Mahathir, who has volunteered to head the council, said it would help reduce politicking as it would not be beholden to any political party.

He also said such a council, consisting primarily of experts rather than politicians, was needed as the current administration was unable to resolve the country’s problems despite having Emergency powers.

Speaking at a press conference, Hamzah said had Mahathir not resigned as prime minister, this proposal would not have arisen.

Earlier last year, Mahathir resigned as prime minister, triggering the collapse of the 22-month old Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Subsequently, members of his Bersatu party, including its president Muhyiddin Yassin and Hamzah, joined forces with Umno, PAS and GPS to form the federal government.

Aside from Bersatu leaders, PH has also rejected Mahathir’s Mageran proposal. PH said what the country needed now was for the Emergency to end and Parliament to reconvene.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.