BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR’S MAGERAN 2.0 AS GOOD AS CASTRATES PARLIAMENT – BUT WITH SO MANY ‘DUNGGU’ MPs ALL OUT TO GRAB RICHES – CASTRATION MAY BE WHAT THEY DESERVE – THE KEY ISSUE IS EXPIRY DATE OF MAGERAN 2.0 MUST BE FIXED, NOT TIED TO HERD IMMUNITY OR DATE OF GE15 AS THESE CAN BE MANIPULATED – 20 EXPERTS, NO POLITICIANS IS FINE – 4 AREAS OF FOCUS BEING COVID-19, ECONOMY, PARLIAMENTARY SITTING & EDUCATION NEED TO BE FURTHER DETAILED – AFTER ALL, WHAT IF MAGERAN 2.0 DECIDES TO TERMINATE ONGOING PROJECTS & FARM THEM OUT TO THEIR OWN CRONIES? – PARLIAMENT TO RESUME BUT CANNOT DISMANTLE MAGERAN 2.0’S POLICIES IS OK – BUT AGAIN, THERE MUST BE FIXED EXPIRY DATE FOR THESE – AND MAGERAN 2.0 MUST ALSO BE DISALLOWED FROM INTERFERING IN PARLIAMENT OR TRY TO BLOCK ANY NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN
Dr M outlines manifesto for ‘NOC 2’
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said his vision of a National Operations Council-style government to tide the country through the Covid-19 pandemic will be scrutinised by Parliament, but cannot be toppled by politicians.
Calling it the Majlis Pemulihan Negara (National Restoration Council), Mahathir said that the council’s job was to work towards herd immunity against Covid-19, solve problems regarding education and fix the economy.
“The problem with politics is the attempt to seize power. However, if a government is changed, the new government will be weak anyway because of a thin majority.
“A political (solution to the Covid-19 crisis) will only prolong the problem,” said Mahathir on his blog today.
Mahathir said his vision for the council was that it will only deal with these matters and nothing else.
He said the council reports only to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and will be dissolved once herd immunity is achieved, or a general election is held.
Mahathir said the council will comprise no more than 20 non-partisan experts and “politicians not acting on behalf of their parties”.
“Their names will be presented to the Agong. They will serve voluntarily and for free. They have to treat their appointment as a form of national service.
“If the Agong and the Conference of Rulers agree, then (I will) present the nominees of the council for their consideration,” he said.
On Thursday, Mahathir revealed that he had mooted this idea when he was granted an audience by the Agong. He also offered his “services” in the new council, if it is formed.
However, he said the Agong was of the opinion that such a proposal can only come from the government.
The Agong had summoned political leaders between Wednesday and Friday. He is expected to meet more political leaders come Monday.
On Wednesday, the Agong will chair a special Conference of Rulers meeting.
So far, Pakatan Harapan has opposed Mahathir’s idea while Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the idea was not brought up when he was granted an audience by the Agong. – MKINI
NOC to remedy economy, reduce new Covid-19 cases, says Dr Mahathir
“The existence of the council will end when the country achieves herd immunity or before the next general election.
“This council is needed to ensure that an action plan and decisions to help the people can be made immediately and implemented without going through too much bureaucratic process,” he said on his blog.
On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir spent about 45 minutes at Istana Negara in an audience with the King.
After their meeting, Dr Mahathir said he had proposed the setting up of NOC to help manage issues faced by the nation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He had said the establishment of NOC would allow for the same type of administration put in place after the 1969 race riots, which he said had then seen several policies put in place to stabilise and develop the nation.
Dr Mahathir said the council will focus only on four key areas – Covid-19 cases, economy, parliamentary sitting and education.
“For politics, parliament will convene and the actions of the council will be presented to the parliament. Attempts to abolish the NOC will not be pursued by the parliament.
“The political problem is the attempt to seize power. Unfortunately, if the government changes, the new administration will also be weak as they will have a slim majority.
“These political actions will only perpetuate the problem.”
The Langkawi MP also said the council will also study and address the current school issues.
“Apart from these four matters, other matters shall not be touched upon by the council. The government can continue to deal with other affairs as long as it does not touch on the four issues.”
Dr Mahathir also said this time (total lockdown) the situation is worse.
“Although at the time of the declared emergency (in January) the Covid-19 problem was not so serious, but (now) the emergency has failed.
“This has resulted in insufficient hospital beds, where patients had to be quarantined at home. Some have died at home because they cannot be treated, specifically with oxygen supply.
“Apart from the pandemic, the actions of the movement-control order caused the economy to decline and the government’s finances to be severely eroded.”
Dr Mahathir also disclosed his idea of who would sit on the council.
He said the council will comprise no more than 20 non-partisan experts and without any politicians.
“Their names will be presented to the King. They will serve voluntarily and for free. They have to treat their appointment as a form of national service.
“If the King and the Conference of Rulers agree, then (I will) present the nominees of the council for their consideration,” he said in the post.
The idea of the NOC has been met with resistance with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council rejecting the idea yesterday.
The opposition leaders said as a coalition that holds on to the principle of parliamentary democracy, Pakatan wants an end to the state of emergency and for Parliament to reconvene.
“The presidential council took note of Dr Mahathir’s proposal to create the NOC to solve the problems the country is facing at the moment, especially those related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“However, as a coalition that upholds the principles of parliamentary democracy, PH rejects the NOC proposal based on our consistent stand that the emergency should end immediately and Parliament should reopen now.”
The coalition said the solution for the people’s problems on Covid-19 issue, the economy and politics, is a well-functioning democracy, and the best place to listen to the voice of the people and find solutions, is in the Parliament.
Malaysia is under a state of Emergency from January 11 until August 1. During this period, Parliament and state legislative assemblies – which typically play the role of check and balance on the executive branch of the government – have been suspended until further notice. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.