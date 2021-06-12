‘FLAMES OF HELL AWAIT YOU!’ – ALARM BELLS GO OFF FOR T’GANU MB – WITH HIS ‘PROTECTOR’ HADI IN HOSPITAL – AND RIVALS INCLUDING THE AMBITIOUS TAKIYUDDIN FACTION WAITING IN THE SHADOWS WITH LONG KNIVES

Alarm bells go off for Terengganu MB

IT has been a stressful month for Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar who had to battle rumours that he was on the way out.

He has dismissed it as fake news but the trouble with fake news is that it spreads so much faster than the truth.

The Mentri Besar had initially ignored it until a political news portal claimed that statutory declarations to oust Ahmad Samsuri were being circulated among assemblymen. The portal even named his supposed replacement.

That was when Ahmad Samsuri hit the roof. His office has rubbished the news article, a police report has been lodged against the portal and Ahmad Samsuri is mulling legal action.

The MB is quite media-shy but on Thursday, after visiting the site of a fire tragedy, he told reporters: “I woke up this morning feeling I am still the MB although there are pictures of 10 MBs changing by the hour.”

What happened has no doubt rattled him but he had not lost his sense of humour.

However, he warned that the “flames of hell” await those who create such stories.

It was a rather graphic analogy for a political situation that is all too familiar to Terengganu folk who have seen their MBs come and go.

“It is like a jinxed position, a game of musical chairs – a new MB whenever the music stops, ” said Dr Azmi Omar, a lecturer in a university in Terengganu.

Ahmad Samsuri, known as Dr Sam in PAS, came in as one of the most highly-educated figures the party had ever had. He is an engineer and has a PhD in aeronautical science from Leeds University in the United Kingdom.

Everyone knew that Ahmad Samsuri, then the political secretary to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, was slated for the big job when he contested in Rhu Rendang, a state seat that is synonymous with Hadi.

There were high expectations and he was seen as the “Idris Jusoh of PAS”, a reference to the technocratic MB Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh who brought changes to the state but fell out of favour with the Palace.

“He is what is known as a ‘parachute’, coming in from above the heads of everyone else in PAS. But his credentials were so impressive, he was well received, ” said Azmi.

The goodwill, said Azmi, lasted about a year, then the rumblings began.

Ahmad Samsuri hails from Besut but had spent his adult life outside of the state. As such, he was somewhat out of his depth among the seasoned PAS personalities in Terengganu and especially with the powerful ulama fraternity.

He carried out his duties as required but this is Terengganu where the local folk expect their political leaders to be like one of them.

“In Terengganu, the MB has to go down to the people or else they will say you don’t care about them. The personal touch is so important, ” said Azmi.

Ahmad Samsuri, it seemed, was not cut out for that brand of people politics called for in the Malay heartland. He also did not go all out to connect with the local PAS leaders.

People started drawing comparisons between him and previous MBs and in one of those supreme ironies, former MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who was a rather problematic MB, has emerged as the people’s choice for “best MB”.

Ahmad who is known for his quarrelsome nature, has apparently gone from zero to hero among locals who are fond of telling the story of how during the floods, Ahmad “hijacked” a Gardenia bread truck, paid the driver for the bread and ordered him to send the bread to a flood evacuation centre.

“People who live in the Klang Valley don’t understand that you don’t need a PhD to be the MB of Terengganu, ” said Datuk Wan Albakri Mohd Noor, the former chairman of the biggest mosque in Kuala Terengganu.

Comparisons have also been drawn between Ahmad Samsuri and Datuk Seri Mukhkriz Mahathir who, despite his credentials, failed to adapt to what Kedahans expected of a leader.

“This should be a wake-up call for Samsuri, ” said Azmi.

The MB must surely be aware of the chatter out there that he spends too much time in Kuala Lumpur and that even some exco meetings are held there. The perception is that he has his eye on a Federal posting after the next general election.

The Mentri Besar’s job usually becomes untenable for two reasons – he either has problems with his party or he runs into trouble with the Palace.

There has also been speculation about the MB’s relationship with the Palace.

But a high-level source in PAS said Ahmad Samsuri was granted an audience with the Sultan of Terengganu earlier this week and all is well.

Almost every MB since the late Tan Sri Wan Mokhtar Wan Ahmad has had issues with the Palace. Hadi was arguably the only MB to enjoy a smooth relationship with the Sultan.

It is possible the knives are out for Ahmad Samsuri because his protector Hadi is struggling with health issues in hospital and unable to intervene on behalf of his blue-eyed boy.

Ahmad Samsuri’s problems in PAS also has to do with the fact that he is part of an exclusive clique that includes party secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin.

The clique has immense influence over the party president and is said to be responsible for persuading Hadi to choose Perikatan Nasional over Umno even though the mainstay of PAS prefers to work with Umno.

On a personal level, Ahmad Samsuri is rather charming and likeable. Like many scientists, he has a rational outlook for issues and that was probably why then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took a shine to him.

Rumours about his job security are unlikely to disappear overnight because fake news is like the genie in the bottle – once out, you can’t put it back in.

However, there is still opportunity for Ahmad Samsuri to turn things around and change his leadership style to suit the expectations of Terengganu people.

Ahmad Samsuri had a health scare several years ago that led him to adopt a healthier lifestyle. He shed weight, lost his roly-poly body shape and is, today, a fitter version of his old self.

If he can turn around his health, surely he can do the same for his politics.

ANN

