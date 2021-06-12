FROM THE MAN ON THE STREET TO THE AGONG – BUT WILL HE LISTEN? ‘WE CANNOT HAVE A PRIME MINISTER WHO IS DEPENDENT ON AN EMERGENCY TO CONTINUE IN OFFICE. WE MUST BRING THIS TO A HALT – THE SOONER THE BETTER’

Reconciliation is what we really need now

If all our leaders are not politically insane (which many seem to be), they must surely know what is urgently needed in this country now.

It is national reconciliation.

I’m tempted to say that will not happen although it must, for the sake of our nation and people. Our leaders seemed to be lost and groping in the dark during these strange and challenging times. We have to bring them back to sanity.

Malaysia cannot go on being governed the way it is. Are we on auto-pilot? Where are we heading? We cannot have a prime minister who is dependent on an emergency to continue in office. We must bring this to a halt, the sooner the better.

Nor can we have an opposition that cares about nothing else except to wrest back power. Opposition figures can disagree with my statement but this is what ordinary Malaysians think. So, better believe it.

Even some young idiots in the opposition have been squabbling of late over a party logo to use in the elections. What is this? Malaysians are dying by the hundreds weekly and all these so-called young politicians (supposedly to be groomed as future leaders) are talking about is elections.

It is true. I have very little respect and confidence in the current crop of leaders from both sides. I have written about my uneasiness many times, so much that some whom I call friends are not that friendly anymore. So be it.

To be honest, there have been times when the irate me would wish that all of them would suddenly drop dead one day so that Malaysia can start afresh with a new team.

To me, any new group cannot be worse than Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan. I am prepared to take the risk with a new, clean slate.

Since we are stuck with the same old, same old who just refuse to go away, we have to hope that this Covid-19 pandemic, if not anything else, has awakened them to think seriously about charting a new direction for the nation and saving the lives of Malaysians.

That should be the top priority now and in order to do that, both sides have to close ranks or meet halfway, at least.

In this respect, I must applaud the recent proposal of Azalina Othman Said for an interim emergency government with an emergency cabinet to be formed with representation from all political parties.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said

The Pengerang MP and Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker just fell short of requesting for a national unity government but I am impressed with her various bipartisan approaches to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

These are exactly the kind of sensible, vital steps that those who claim to be leaders of this country must seriously and urgently embark on.

To me, when an election is over, the victors must be magnanimous and willing to work with the vanquished on common issues for the greater good of the country and people.

Reconciliation call back in 2013

I support Azalina’s proposals today because eight years ago, right after the 13th general election in 2013, I had also called for a government of national reconciliation.

We did not have to deal with a pandemic then but the political situation was no less troubling. It was even more ugly and vicious with street demonstrations and protests.

However, there were a lot of similarities to the tension today as political differences and enmity were tearing the nation apart as well.

On June 5, 2013, exactly one month after Najib Razak was re-elected as prime minister, I wrote:

“We are now a nation badly divided. Politics has torn the people asunder in a way never witnessed before.

“Worse, we now seem to be a people who enjoy taking part in street demonstrations and public protests. Why, do we seriously believe we can create an ‘Arab Spring’ here in Malaysia?

Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan had alleged electoral fraud then but I guess we only know too well that overturning a national election result via the court is an impossible task.

Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament

We had to live with Najib and BN for the next five years. So, I made an appeal that I thought was both necessary and important to the opposition leader and the prime minister.

“Today, let me urge these two loyal and patriotic sons of Malaysia to put their differences aside and work together. This is what Malaysians want.

“Sit down as a team and seriously start thinking about joining forces to form a ‘Government of National Reconciliation’.

“I sincerely appeal to Najib and Anwar to lead Malaysians on the journey towards national reconciliation. Let the ‘Politics of Conscience’ be the guiding light and cast aside the politics of pride and ego”.

Sadly, it never took place. But look where Najib and Anwar are today? They are still in the thick of politics but not in the coveted position they would have wanted to be.

Well, it’s good the king is now seriously involved in the nation’s immediate future. He had interviewed party leaders this week and next week, he would meet with his brother rulers.

What Joe Public is hoping for is the wisdom of the Agong to get all-around bipartisan support in a government (call it by whatever name) to tackle the pandemic, put the immunisation programme on track, resolve the economic woes, and most urgently, alleviate the sufferings of Malaysians at large.

As for the election, no sane Malaysian is interested in talking about it for now; only insane politicians perhaps.

