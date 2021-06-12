WILY MAHATHIR YET TO REVEAL WHAT FORM OR VARIATION HIS MAGERAN 2.0 WILL TAKE – BUT THE FEAR HE WILL UNDERMINE HIS ALLIES AGAIN ALREADY SCUTTLES HIS ‘LAST, DESPERATE’ BID TO LEAD

NOC is Dr Mahathir’s final try at leading again, say analysts

THE establishment of the National Operations Council (NOC) would not solve the current public health and economic crises but, instead, would give Dr Mahathir Mohamad a final chance to be at the helm again, analysts said.

They said Dr Mahathir’s proposal for the NOC, and his willingness to head it in order to save the nation, was his desperate and final chance to lead again.

They told The Malaysian Insight that the priority was to convene Parliament, which has been suspended under the emergency. One analyst even suggested a unity government instead of the NOC to put Malaysia back on track.

Dr Lau Zhe Wei, an assistant professor in the political science department of the International Islamic University Malaysia said, Dr Mahathir’s proposal of NOC was not much different from the current state of emergency.

“The NOC is a non-issue under the current situation where the emergency is still enforced,” Lau said.

“Dr Mahathir suggested to the King that he could be the director of operations in case the NOC was established.

“To be the prime minister, you need the number (Members of Parliament), which he does not have. But to be the director of the operations, such a rule does not apply.”

Lau also said that even if the NOC was set up, the current government would surely nominate Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the director of operation.

“There are no laws or clauses to stop a sitting prime minister from becoming the director.

“In 1969, then deputy prime minister Abdul Razak was made the director due to political reasons.

“Now, even if they nominate the most senior minister to take over, will Dr Mahathir support him? So, in conclusion, the NOC will not work and is a non-issue,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, in his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Thursday, had proposed the setting up of the NOC to help manage issues faced by the nation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Langkawi MP said he had not discussed with the King who would lead the NOC but said he was ready “if the government wanted it”.

The Agong has been in the process of meeting all party leaders since Wednesday but the agenda of the meeting is unknown.

Veteran columnist and political analyst Dr. Cheah See Kian meanwhile said Dr Mahathir’s intention was clear with his proposal for the NOC.

“While Dr Mahathir criticised the state of emergency as being improper, he proposed the NOC. Anyone with a discerning eye will see through Dr Mahathir’s intention.

“Under the NOC, power to lead the country will be in the hands of a few people. If Dr Mahathir is allowed to head the NOC, his people will be in the NOC,” he said.

Setting up a unity government in which the ruling and opposition parties can work together to deal with the pandemic is a better idea than the National Operations Council, says political analyst Mazlan Ali. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, June 12, 2021.

Unity government

Political analyst Mazlan Ali said the priority now is to convene Parliament and allow the ruling and opposition parties to discuss how best to deal with the crises at hand.

These included the government’s pandemic prevention measures and assistance to the affected groups.

“The current public health crisis is not a political crisis. Therefore, the establishment of the NOC should not be the main option,” Mazlan said.

“With the establishment of the NOC, Parliament will still not be allowed to convene.

“On the contrary, the King had indicated that Parliament can operate during the state of emergency.”

Mazlan also said the formation of a unity government was a better option than establishing NOC.

“The unity government will include the ruling and opposition parties, and everyone will work together to fight the pandemic. It can last for two years until the next general election.”

Mazlan suggested that the unity government include leaders like Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim, former prime minister Najib Razak and current prime minister Muhyiddin.

A general election can be held when the country has overcome the pandemic, he said.

Pakatan Harapan yesterday rejected the idea of a NOC, saying that Parliament should be reconvened soon under the principles of democracy.

Muhyiddin has announced that Malaysia would be under emergency until Aug 1 in order for the government to concentrate on fighting the pandemic.

Under the emergency, parliament and state assemblies were suspended, prompting the opposition to say the emergency was Muhyiddin’s tool to remain in power.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

