‘THEY HAVE NO INTENTION OF GETTING US THROUGH COVID-19’: DOUBLE STANDARDS OVER SOPs WON’T KILL OFF MUHYIDDIN REGIME – BUT COMPLETE LOSS OF FAITH IN POLITICIANS, INSTITUTIONS OF DEMOCRACY & EVEN THE MONARCHIES THE GREATEST DANGER – OPENING THE DOOR TO AN UNKNOWN FUTURE, WHERE GREATER EXTREMISM & AUTHORITARIANISM MIGHT PREVAIL

POLITICIANS’ disregard for the Covid-19 standard operating procedure has made the public more conscious of injustices and double standards, said analysts.

However, the negative public sentiment will not necessarily have an impact on votes in the elections.

They told The Malaysian Insight the people are more upset by the constant U-turns on policies than by public figures breaking the law as the latter has little effect on the people’s livelihood.

Over the past few months, social media has seen an overwhelming number of Malaysians expressing their disgust with #KerajaanGagal remaining a popular hashtag used by Malaysians to express their dissatisfaction.

Senior analyst at ISIS research, Tashny Sukumaran, said she believes the public has become far more conscious and irate about the double standards in issuing compounds and other punishments related to the lockdown for a while now.

Tashny, however, said whether or not this sentiment would work against politicians, was less clear.

“While there may be individual pockets of resentment when elections approach, candidates will have plenty of room for ‘redemption’ by way of handouts and promises,” she said.

She said politicians were certainly aware of the widespread public disgruntlement.

“However, it does not seem to be a key factor in their larger decision-making processes despite the odd small U-turns or sacking here and there,” she said.

Meanwhile, independent political analyst Ooi Kok Hin said the pandemic has shown that the rakyat was now more willing than usual to confront the ‘elites’ or ‘kayangan’ including celebrities, royalties, and millionaires.

This was because it was the people who were bearing the brunt of the consequences.

“If new clusters and cases remain high, lockdowns might be extended, it is their livelihood and movement that get restricted.

“The elite can still move around, see their family, test drive a new car while some of us have not seen our families for a year,” he said.

He said it didn’t matter if the elites were aware of this.

collective action problem is when many parties fail to cooperate due to conflict of interest

“What matters is the failure to punish double standards which will result in a collective action problem, when several parties fail to cooperate due to conflict of interest,” he said.

‘Kayangan’ was originally named after a cluster that occurred last year but it has been perceived differently by the public after it was reported that some Malaysians returning from overseas had caused problems when they were made to go for compulsory quarantine.

Since then, the public has referred to problematic and law-escaping upper-class individuals as being from the ‘kayangan’ group.

Dr. Rabi’Ah Aminudin, an assistant professor in political science at the International Islamic University Malaysia said politicians were aware of the online mobilisation of the public.

“We can see this through a few instances where the government clarified or changed the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) due to public sentiments on online platforms,” she said.

Rabi’Ah said while politicians were aware of this, it was not necessarily taken seriously as public consciousness can still be influenced by what was happening on the ground and politicians were still very much influential behind the scene.

She, however, said it would ensure that politicians were more vigilant in their conduct to avoid public backlash.

“We have seen how politicians who have caused anger still won elections by a large majority.

“Therefore, as long as their position in their constituency is strong, we cannot say that public backlash, in general, will have a strong impact on the politicians unless they are aiming for bigger positions in the government,” she said.

Dangerous development

Aira Azhari, manager for the Democracy and Governance Unit Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) said the distrust the public has towards governance, democracy, and politics was a dangerous development as erosion of trust in democratic institutions presented a ripe situation in which extremism, populism, and authoritarianism can fester.

“It is obvious that Malaysians’ trust in government, politics, and ultimately democracy has been shattered,” she said.

“The government received a lot of praise earlier on in the pandemic, but post-Sabah elections especially, Malaysians have increasingly lost faith in the politicians’ ability and sincerity in getting us through this pandemic,” she said.

“This is a dangerous development as erosion of trust in democratic institutions presents a ripe situation in which extremism, populism, and authoritarianism can fester,” she said.

Aira said in India for example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has greatly exacerbated the impact of the pandemic.

She said when it comes to politicians, in Malaysia it was usually very difficult for anger at the national level to negatively impact a politician’s popularity or position of power.

“Bear in mind that incompetent ministers are voted in by a majority of their constituents, which means that the only way to really threaten their positions is by voting them out.”

“This is why voter education is equally as important as institutional reforms,” she added.

Since the start of the pandemic, several politicians and public figures have been caught flouting the SOP.

The list includes:

1. Former Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman appeared wearing a face shield without a mask at a meeting with the media following an LRT train crash on May 25. His behaviour at the press conference saw him being sacked from Prasarana. He was fined RM1,500 for violating the Covid-19 SOP.

2. Terengganu executive committee (exco) member Azman Ibrahim was fined RM2,000 after he was found to have breached the SOP after his neighbour visited him on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

3. Singer Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and her husband Khalid Mohamad Jiwa were each fined RM10,000 for violating Covid-19 SOP by hosting a large gathering for their child’s naming ceremony. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad and three religious speakers present at the event were also fined RM2,000 each.

4. Celebrity Noor Neelofa and her husband have been fined for multiple offences; for not practising social distancing during the solemnization of their marriage, for breaking the interstate travel ban to go on a honeymoon, and most recently for failing to use the MySejahtera app and wearing a mask. She and her husband have paid RM20,000 in fines so far.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.