IF NOT CONTROVERSIAL MAHATHIR – THEN UMNO’S HISHAM AS PM & SABAH’S SHAFIE AS DPM OF ‘UNITY GOVT’? RUBBISH! WARISAN TRASHES TALK OF TIE-UP WITH PAS TO BACK HISHAM – BUT LIKE IT OR NOT, SUCH AN ARRANGEMENT MAY BE ACCEPTABLE TO UMNO – ALTHOUGH REJECTED BY ‘MUST BE PM’ ANWAR

Warisan-PAS tie-up claim is fake

Warisan has dispelled rumours that it had forged an alliance with PAS to back Hishammuddin Hussein as the next prime minister.

In a statement today, Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr said a purported statement claiming this and currently circulating was fake.

Loretto said that the statement bore faked signatures and was slanderous in nature.

“I have never signed any agreement with PAS to support anyone as prime minister,” he said in a statement today.

The fake Warisan-PAS alliance statement is just one of numerous fake news and postings being circulated regarding the forming of a new government.

Speculation of a supposedly new government began on Wednesday following the summoning of various political leaders to Istana Negara.

However, after their audiences with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, most political leaders revealed that the discussions with His Majesty were limited to Covid-19, the reopening of Parliament and the economic situation.

The exception was Dr Mahathir Mohamad who said he floated the idea of a 1969 National Operations Council-type government – essentially a dictatorship – to the Agong and offered his “services” if the idea was taken up.

Hishammuddin, meanwhile, has said he will not entertain rumours about his purported bid for the premiership.

