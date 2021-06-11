ANOTHER MALAYSIAN MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – THIS TIME, IT’S WORKS MINISTER FADILLAH – EVEN AS BRUNEI RECORDS 400 DAYS WITHOUT ANY LOCAL COVID CASE

Works minister tests positive for Covid-19

Works Minister Fadillah Yusof has become the latest cabinet member tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the ministry said Fadillah was tested positive for the coronavirus through a preliminary screening test done yesterday.

“He underwent Covid-19 screening at 10.15am yesterday in a routine testing exercise by the minister’s office from time to time.

“The minister had previously taken swab tests and the results were negative, with the latest test done before this on June 3.

“He is in a stable condition and apologises for all the problems that arise from this,” said the statement.

According to the ministry, Fadillah has not shown any symptoms and will be undergoing home quarantine as advised by the Health Ministry.

Prior to this, several other cabinet ministers have also been tested with the coronavirus.

Among them were Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, his deputy Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, and National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique. MKINI

An incredible achievement: Brunei records 400 days without any local Covid-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: It is by far one the best achievements seen in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brunei confirmed on Friday morning that it has not recirded any local virus cases for the last 400 days.

On Thursday night, it only reported two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 248.

Todate, the country only has six active cases at the National Health Centre in the city at the Tutong district.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, one of the imported cases is a 33-year-old man who arrived from Indonesia, and the other a 38-year-old man from Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia. The two cases both arrived in Brunei on May 28 and they showed no symptoms of infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for the two new cases, who were quarantined upon arrival.

The new cases are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with four other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

Some 768 individuals are undergoing mandatory self-isolation at government monitoring centres after arriving from abroad while 19, 719 have completed their stint since March 2020.

The MoH obtained 520 samples for testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours and carried out 133, 432 tests since January 2020.

With the detection of these cases, a total of 107 imported cases have been reported in the South-East Asian country since the last local case on May 6. Brunei has recorded 400 days without local Covid-19 cases.

There have been three deaths and 239 recoveries reported from the coronavirus epidemic so far in Brunei. – Borneo Bulletin/ANN

MKINI/ BORNEO BULLETIN

