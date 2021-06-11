ANOTHER MALAYSIAN MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – THIS TIME, IT’S WORKS MINISTER FADILLAH – EVEN AS BRUNEI RECORDS 400 DAYS WITHOUT ANY LOCAL COVID CASE

In a statement, the ministry said Fadillah was tested positive for the coronavirus through a preliminary screening test done yesterday.

“He underwent Covid-19 screening at 10.15am yesterday in a routine testing exercise by the minister’s office from time to time.

“The minister had previously taken swab tests and the results were negative, with the latest test done before this on June 3.

“He is in a stable condition and apologises for all the problems that arise from this,” said the statement.

According to the ministry, Fadillah has not shown any symptoms and will be undergoing home quarantine as advised by the Health Ministry.

Prior to this, several other cabinet ministers have also been tested with the coronavirus.

Among them were Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, his deputy Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, and National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique. MKINI