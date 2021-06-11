ALL EYES NOW ON WHETHER KING WILL RIDE ROUGHSHOD OVER CALLS ESPECIALLY FROM BIGGEST MALAY PARTY UMNO TO NOT EXTEND MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE: ALREADY MAHATHIR’S MAGERAN 2.0 OR ‘UNITY GOVT’ STILL-BORN – AFTER AGONG MAKES IT CLEAR ‘SUCH A CALL MUST COME FROM THE GOVT’ – WHICH IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME!

He however stressed to members of the media who had gathered outside the palace gates that the topic was not broached during his hour-long audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

He added that the proclamation of an Emergency should have sufficed but its purpose had deviated from its original aim.

“We did not discuss the Mageran matter. I feel it is something normal outside the scope of the existing situation because the Emergency is supposed to cover it but it has been used to achieve other purposes,” he said.

Earlier today, the Pakatan Harapan presidential council rejected former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal to convene a Mageran.

In a statement, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said they felt the state of Emergency and restoring Parliament should take priority over the formation of another council.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir reportedly said he had suggested forming a Mageran during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The 95-year-old said this could potentially steer the country in the right direction and help solve the health, economic, and social issues currently plaguing the country.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah did not dismiss his suggestion outright, but pointed out that such a call must come from the government. MALAY MAIL

Umno president Zahid Hamidi says he urged King not to extend Emergency beyond Aug 1, allow Parliament to reconvene

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated his call for Parliament to be allowed to reconvene and the state of Emergency to end on August 1.

He stopped to speak briefly to members of the media gathered outside the gates of Istana Negara after an hour-long audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said that he had informed the King of Umno’s position that the state of Emergency should end as scheduled, on the grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country could still be managed without it.

“I presented to His Majesty Umno’s stance that the Emergency should not be extended beyond August 1 because it would do greater harm to the country and that the government can still manage issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic even without an Emergency in place,” he said.

“Umno also shared the voice of the people who are restless and anxious in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that affects their livelihood and income.

“Umno is of the view that Parliament should be allowed to reconvene. This is to ensure that the country’s democratic system prevails and the government is held accountable via the practice of checks and balances.”

He added that the party believes that Parliament is very important as an official platform for the voice of the people regarding their interests such as moratorium demands, spike in the price of goods, and i-Sinar 2.0, i-Lestari 2.0 and other forms of assistance.

“So we feel that not only is foreign direct investment (FDI) by neighbouring countries important, but more so, domestic direct investment that should be encouraged with various incentives from the government,” he added.

Earlier today, Zahid arrived at Istana Negara at 9.54am today for his audience with the King.

Yesterday, Pejuang pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had their respective audiences with Sultan Abdullah.

The previous day, the King met Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

It was reported that the Agong summoned key political party leaders for separate audiences to hear their opinions on the current Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in Malaysia, among other matters.

MALAY MAIL

