BOMBSHELL – PAKATAN, UMNO REJECT MAHATHIR’S ‘ABNORMAL’ MAGERAN 2.0 PROPOSAL TO AGONG – INDEED, WITH MUHYIDDIN’S PN UNABLE TO FORGE EVEN ‘MALAY-MUSLIM UNITY’ – HOW COULD A ‘UNITY GOVT’ SURVIVE & GOVERN MEANINGFULLY BEFORE GREEDY WARLORDS START TO PLAY THE RACE & RELIGION CARD TO SNATCH THE LOOT THEY COVET – BEST FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE & LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR GE15

Pakatan, Umno reject Dr M’s Mageran proposal
PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan presidential council has rejected the proposal to set up the National Operations Council (Mageran) to resolve the current Covid-19 crisis the country is facing.
In a joint statement, Pakatan said while they took note of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s suggestion to set up Mageran, they did not agree with it.
“As a party which upholds the principle of parliamentary democracy, Pakatan rejects the suggestion to establish Mageran, based on our consistent stance that the Emergency must be ended immediately and that Parliament must reconvene now.
“For a solution to the rakyat’s problems concerning Covid-19 and the economy, and for a political system requiring a functioning democracy, the best place to hear the rakyat’s views and find a solution is in Parliament, ” they said in a statement on Friday (June 11).
The statement was signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Puad Zarkashi also disagreed with Dr Mahathir’s suggestion to set up Mageran again.
“Tun M is strange. He protested the Emergency, he protested against the suspension of Parliament, but he proposes Mageran.
“He then offers himself to return to serve. Obviously as the Mageran director.
“If Tun M is the director, it will be difficult to end Mageran. Fortunately, he is not the prime minister. There is no reason for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to follow his advice, ” he said in a Facebook post.
Earlier, Dr Mahathir said that he suggested the formation of the Mageran at his meeting with the King on Thursday (June 10) because the council managed to solve the country’s problems before, when a proclamation of Emergency was declared in 1969 following the May 13 racial riots.
Umno wants Parliament to reconvene, Zahid informs King
PETALING JAYA: I told the King that Umno wants Parliament to be convened and the state of Emergency not be continued after Aug 1, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
The Umno president said that he also raised the issues of people’s livelihood and the economy with the King during his one-hour long meeting at Istana Negara which ended at about 11.15am on Friday (June 11) morning.
He, however, said that there was no discussion on the National Operations Council (Mageran) with the King.
Ahmad Zahid said this to the media outside Istana Negara.
“I was asked to meet The King, the same with the other party presidents.
“The discussion was related to the interests of the people. I have presented Umno’s stand to Yang Dipertuan Agong that we do not want the Emergency to continue after Aug 1 and the damage is bigger even with the state of Emergency.
“The government can manage the issues of the people even without an Emergency.
“Umno also brought up the issues of people who are worried about the pandemic as it has affected their livelihoods.
“Umno stands that Parliament should convene to ensure the democratic system is upheld and there is accountability as well as check and balance in all aspects on the country’s administration.
“Umno feels that the Parliament is a very important official platform to voice the grouses of the people such as moratoriums, high price increases, iSinar and iLestari and other assistances which is not limited to B40 but also involves M40. Even T20 are affected, ” said Ahmad Zahid.
He said that he also stated that he conveyed to the King that the economic aspects such as foreign and domestic direct investments should get more government incentives.
“We did not talk about the NOC and this is something that is abnormal as the Emergency should have been used for this but then was used for other reasons, said Ahmad Zahid.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier arrived at 9.54am at the Istana Negara after being granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
He slowed down his vehicle and waved to the media before entering the gates of Istana.
Also scheduled to meet are representatives from MIC and Sabah’s PBS.
He had met Parti Pejuang Tanah Air pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.
These meetings were followed by audiences with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.
Gabungan Parti Sarawak is expected to have a video audience with the King next Monday (June 14).
Earlier this week, it was reported that the King had scheduled audiences with several political leaders beginning Wednesday (June 9), where it is believed that they are deliberating the current political landscape amidst the Emergency Proclamation that is due to expire on Aug 1.
After meeting with political leaders, Istana Negara had stated on Tuesday that the King will hold another special meeting involving the Malay Rulers on Wednesday (June 16), which is the second such meeting being held by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
