MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL – NO CONFIDENCE VOTE WON’T WORK ANYMORE – ‘IF THEY BRING DOWN MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT, THEY THEMSELVES WILL BE OUT OF THE GOVT .. AND THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS BECAUSE THE HAVE COURT CASES’ – INDEED, ONLY ANWAR SO NAIVE! LOOK AT ZAHID & NAJIB – DESPITE THEIR BRAVADO, UMNO HAS NOT DARED TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT

People with own interests backing Muhyiddin govt, says Dr Mahathir

A NO-CONFIDENCE motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not have an effect because people supporting the current government have their own agenda, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said even if Parliament reconvenes and a motion is filed, Muhyiddin will still be in power because those supporting the present government only intend to save themselves.

“If there is a motion of no-confidence in Parliament, that will not have any effect because I suspect the people who support the present government… they support because of their problems.

“So, if they bring down Muhyiddin’s government, they themselves will be out of the government. To them, being out of the government is very dangerous because they have court cases. They feel if they are in the government, they will be able to manipulate things.

“If you go to Parliament to discuss or move (a motion) or vote, that is not going to do anything to change the government. The (current) government will still be there,” the Langkawi MP said in a virtual press conference today.

Last year, all five lawmakers from Dr Mahathir’s party Pejuang separately filed a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin, saying he had lost the confidence of the house.

It was Dr Mahathir’s second motion after his first one in May did not see the light of day.

Earlier this afternoon, the chairman of yet-to-be registered Pejuang spent about 45 minutes at Istana Negara, having an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He was the third leader to meet the king today, after PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and MCA president Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal also met the king today.

The nonagenarian said the king was not against the sitting of Parliament but that it was up to the government to decide whether to reconvene it.

He claimed that this health emergency, which is preventing the Parliament from sitting, does not conform with the requirement of the law.

“The law says for a declaration of an emergency, it must be laid before Parliament and the house will have to decide. But this has never been laid before Parliament.

“So, perhaps, if Parliament is sitting, the first thing to do is to see whether this emergency is supported by the government,” he said.

Article 150 of the federal constitution states that an emergency proclamation and any ordinance promulgated under Clause (2B) shall be laid before both Houses of Parliament and, if not sooner revoked, shall cease to have effect if resolutions are passed by both Houses annulling such Proclamation or ordinance, but without prejudice to anything previously done by virtue thereof or to the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue a new Proclamation under Clause (1) or promulgate any ordinance under Clause (2B).

Dr Mahathir said if Parliament reconvenes, lawmakers could suggest some ideas on how to handle the current crises. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Anwar Won’t Be PM Even If Parliament Reconvenes, Analysts Say

(Malaysia Now) – Analysts say PKR president Anwar Ibrahim still lacks the support to become prime minister even if Parliament is reconvened and a motion of no confidence tabled towards Muhyiddin Yassin, amid renewed speculation of a change of government in the wake of royal audiences granted to political leaders this week. Kamarul Zaman Yusoff from Universiti Utara Malaysia said the division in Pakatan Harapan (PH) would hinder it from forming a new administration even if the coalition joins hands with Umno, which he added was also in disarray. “Even if Parliament is reopened, it is believed that PH will not have the numbers needed to topple the government because to do this would require a credible successor who has the majority support,” he told MalaysiaNow. “In a situation where PH components are divided, as are other opposition parties, and Umno is split as well, there is no way they will have enough support.” In a special address aired live on Facebook last weekend, Anwar said PKR should be open to cooperating with any political party. “In the (current) situation, we are in no position to reject any form of cooperation,” he said. “Even now, apart from PH, we are ready to work with our friends from the opposition. Just don’t try to usurp power or continue in greed or cronyism, giving contracts without tenders. Such matters cannot be condoned. “We want an agreement with all opposition groups and even (with others, because we see there is tension in Perikatan Nasional).” His statement reinforced his willingness to work with Umno leaders from the so-called court cluster including Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak who are embroiled in corruption charges. Zahid is facing charges of corruption and abuse of power while Najib has been convicted and sentenced in the SRC International case. Kamarul said Anwar’s statement also showed that the PKR leader was prioritising power over the principles of the struggle. “When Anwar as chairman of PH says he is ready to work with anyone, it comes across as an admission that the coalition is no longer strong enough to stand on its own. “So it’s no surprise if Anwar and PKR now behave like this, welcoming the cooperation of anyone as long as it will bring them to the pinnacle of power,” he said. Hisommudin Bakar, executive director of Ilham Centre, said cooperation among PH and Anwar with Umno would only invite a prolonged period of political crisis. “It will not be easy for Zahid to bring in Umno MPs in bulk,” he told MalaysiaNow. “There will be those who oppose a coming together of Umno with PH and Anwar.” He also questioned the extent to which a PH-Umno alliance would ensure political stability in the country. “The question is, are Umno’s numbers enough to guarantee political stability after this shift? Will Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional components just stand by? “In any event, the political temperature of the country will rise if Parliament reconvenes,” he said. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAYSIA TODAY

