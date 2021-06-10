ANWAR STARTS HIS NONSENSE AGAIN – ‘THE NUMBERS ADD UP FOR PAKATAN,’ PKR WHIPS UP NONSENSICAL NUMBERS FROM THIN AIR, ASSUMES IT’LL STILL WIN THE SEATS LOST TO BERSATU – BUT EVEN IF AZMIN CARTEL GETS TRASHED, IT MAY BE UMNO OR PAS WHO PICKS UP THEIR SEATS, RATHER THAN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR

The numbers add up for PH, Saifuddin says on reclaiming Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan is confident of reclaiming Putrajaya in the next general election, based on the number of seats won by its component parties in the last polls.

The opposition coalition’s secretary, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said there were two main political blocs in the country, namely PH and Barisan Nasional.

Saifuddin told Utusan Malaysia that in the last general election, DAP secured 42 seats and Amanah 11. PKR, he said, originally won 48 seats, before two independents joined them.

“Even without the two, we already have 101 seats. This means we are only short of 11 to form a simple majority,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

The former federal minister said that in the event that none of the coalitions secured a majority, the concept of a grand coalition — an idea mooted by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim — would become more relevant.

Saifuddin reiterated that PH was willing to discuss the formation of one with those outside the coalition.

In December, Anwar said PH could collaborate with any party, even Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang, to form a “great, grand coalition” so long as they were aligned to the grouping’s principles.

Saifuddin went on to say that the grand coalition would also welcome individuals and associations, adding that no formal negotiations had been held yet.

However, he said there would be a few conditions, especially those stipulated in the Federal Constitution, including those revolving around royalty and the special privileges of the Malays and Bumiputeras.

Saifuddin also said that Anwar remained the prime ministerial candidate should PH form the government, but hinted that they would be open to suggestions by partners in the grand coalition.

“The final decision rests on the outcome of the talks,” he said, adding that Mahathir’s belief that Umno and PH would not join hands if Anwar was the prime ministerial candidate, was no longer relevant.

PH ended BN’s 61-year hold on the federal government in the last general election, but only for their government to collapse after 22 months following Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister and Bersatu’s decision to pull out from the ruling coalition.

Earlier this year, Anwar held talks with Umno on cooperation before the next general election but said “nothing has been formalised yet”.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

