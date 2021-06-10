GRIM DATA FOR MALAYSIA – 5,671 NEW CASES, 911 IN ICU, 73 DEATHS

Workers wearing protective suits bury a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

5,671 Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 5,671 Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 7,325 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 556,030.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 639,562.

There are 79,848 active cases with 911 patients being treated in intensive care and 462 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 73 deaths take the number of fatalities to 3,684.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,510.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (769), Sarawak (631), Negeri Sembilan (593), Johor (524), Kedah (309), Kelantan (262), Sabah (233), Melaka (184), Penang (166), Perak (143), Pahang (112), Terengganu (108), Labuan (106), Putrajaya (18) and Perlis (3).  FMT

Covid-19 claims 73 more lives in Malaysia, 911 now in ICU

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a coffin containing a body of a person who died from the Covid-19 disease at the Christian cemetery at Fairy Park in Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR — Another 73 people died from Covid-19 around the country today, raising the cumulative fatality to 3,684 since the outbreak of the disease in Malaysia last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 911 Covid-19 patients have been warded in intensive care units (ICU), adding that 462 needed ventilators. MALAY MAIL

