GRIM DATA FOR MALAYSIA – 5,671 NEW CASES, 911 IN ICU, 73 DEATHS

5,671 Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 5,671 Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 7,325 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 556,030.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 639,562.

There are 79,848 active cases with 911 patients being treated in intensive care and 462 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 73 deaths take the number of fatalities to 3,684.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,510.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (769), Sarawak (631), Negeri Sembilan (593), Johor (524), Kedah (309), Kelantan (262), Sabah (233), Melaka (184), Penang (166), Perak (143), Pahang (112), Terengganu (108), Labuan (106), Putrajaya (18) and Perlis (3). FMT

