GRIM DATA FOR MALAYSIA – 5,671 NEW CASES, 911 IN ICU, 73 DEATHS
5,671 Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths
PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 5,671 Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 7,325 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 556,030.
In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 639,562.
There are 79,848 active cases with 911 patients being treated in intensive care and 462 requiring respiratory assistance.
Meanwhile, the 73 deaths take the number of fatalities to 3,684.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,510.
This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (769), Sarawak (631), Negeri Sembilan (593), Johor (524), Kedah (309), Kelantan (262), Sabah (233), Melaka (184), Penang (166), Perak (143), Pahang (112), Terengganu (108), Labuan (106), Putrajaya (18) and Perlis (3). FMT
Covid-19 claims 73 more lives in Malaysia, 911 now in ICU
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 911 Covid-19 patients have been warded in intensive care units (ICU), adding that 462 needed ventilators. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
.