MAHATHIR ADVISES AGONG TO FORM A ‘UNITY GOVT’ – REVEALS ANWAR UNABLE TO SUGGEST ANY SOLUTION TO ONGOING HEALTH & POLITICAL CRISIS: ‘I PROPOSED SETTING UP MAGERAN TO THE KING’ – WHILE ANWAR CALLED ME ON MAY 28 BUT COULD NOT COME UP WITH ANY IDEAS, SO I SUGGESTED WE WRITE TO THE AGONG

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang pro tem chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he had proposed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that a special council be set up to solve issues faced by the people, similar to the National Operations Council (NOC) set up in 1969.

He said this was because the NOC or Majlis Gerakan Negara (Mageran) had managed to solve a lot of economic and political issues that the rakyat and the government had faced in 1969, after the racial riots then.

At a live press conference, he said it was up to the government to propose to the King to set up the body but “I don’t think they will propose”.

“They feel they have everything under control, from economy, health, education and social issues, although the rakyat seem to be very unhappy,” he said.

Mahathir also said the King had asked for suggestions if elections should be held next year, to which Mahathir said it would be best if elections were held only after the country achieves 80% herd immunity.

Earlier today, he was at Istana Negara for an audience with the King, his first audience since he was appointed interim prime minister last February, when his resignation saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

