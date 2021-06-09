‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, STILL NO ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ IN SIGHT, TRIED TO IMPRESS THE AGONG – BUT GOT A SCOLDING INSTEAD? THE AGONG LECTURES ANWAR ON THE CONSTITUTION – BLOG

In short, the issue of Muhyiddin no longer having majority support in Parliament was not raised. On the other issues, His Majesty the Agong said they need to follow the law and the Federal Constitution of Malaysia where the Agong must take the advice of the Prime Minister. Jadi, bolehlah tutup cerita pasal tukar kerajaan!

Five years ago in September 2016, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had an audience with Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar, Kedah.

“In the meeting His Highness took notice of the matter that was brought up by Mahathir. However, the Agong explained to Mahathir that he cannot be involved in what Bersatu is doing,” said Najib Tun Razak on 21st September 2016.

“This is as the declaration made by Bersatu was not in accordance with the constitution. Any action should be in line with accepted practices via the parliament and electoral system for the rakyat to make their decision,” Najib added.

Mahathir was also lectured by the Agong in September 2016

Basically, Mahathir wanted to present a “Rakyat’s Petition” of 1.3 million signatures to His Majesty as evidence that the rakyat no longer supported Najib and that His Majesty should sack Najib and replace him with a new prime minister who has the confidence of the majority of the rakyat.

What happened instead was His Majesty lectured Dr Mahathir on how the Federal Constitution of Malaysia works, which is: His Majesty the Agong must take the advice of the Prime Minister.

Today, Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara and the same thing happened.

Anwar said His Majesty told him the Agong must take the advice of the Prime Minister and not the other way around

Anwar was hoping he can impress upon His Majesty that Muhyiddin Yassin has lost majority support in Parliament (meaning less than 111 MPs support him) and that he (Anwar) now possesses that majority (meaning more than 111 MPs support him).

However, just like what happened to Dr Mahathir in 2016 (in that he could not prove he had 1.3 million signatures), Anwar also could not prove that less than 111 MPs support Muhyiddin while more than 111 MPs support him (Anwar).

When the reporters asked him if he had discussed the topic of a change in government with His Majesty the Agong, Anwar confirmed that the matter was not raised or discussed.

Anwar assumes the Agong does not own a smartphone or has internet access and needs to be informed about what is happening outside the Palace

“I gave my view that continuing the Emergency will cause losses to the country, and the current situation with Covid-19 will adversely affect the economy especially to the commoners, and how I see that all the steps that can be implemented do not need for an Emergency to be in place,” Anwar said.

“So I pleaded to His Majesty to restrict the extension (of the Emergency) as much as possible, to which His Majesty was accurate in saying that we must adhere to the laws of the constitutional monarchy and follow the advice of the prime minister,” he said.

In short, the issue of Muhyiddin no longer having majority support in Parliament was not raised. On the other issues, His Majesty the Agong said they need to follow the law and the Federal Constitution of Malaysia where the Agong must take the advice of the Prime Minister. Jadi, bolehlah tutup cerita pasal tukar kerajaan!

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

MALAYSIA TODAY

Anwar Agrees The Agong Must Follow The Advice Of The Prime Minister

(MMO) – Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his plea for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not to extend the current Emergency beyond August 1 was among the main topics during their meeting today. After his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Anwar told reporters while leaving Istana Negara that he was grateful to have met the monarch who he said was attuned to the country’s current situation. Anwar said he informed the Agong of his views on the country’s current state, and that he made a case against extending the Emergency on grounds that steps needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic did not require emergency powers. “I gave my view that continuing the Emergency will cause losses to the country, and the current situation with Covid-19 will adversely affect the economy especially to the commoners, and how I see that all the steps that can be implemented do not need for an Emergency to be in place. “So I pleaded to His Majesty to restrict the extension (of the Emergency) as much as possible, to which His Majesty was accurate in saying that we must adhere to the laws of the constitutional monarchy and follow the advice of the prime minister,” he said. When asked if they discussed the topic of a change in government, Anwar said the matter was not brought up today. – MALAY MAIL MALAYSIA TODAY

.