Najib asks why Malay rulers are having special meeting

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned why the palace has to organise a special meeting with all Malay rulers to discuss efforts to fight Covid-19 during the Emergency.

In a Facebook post, Najib said there must be something wrong with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in combating Covid-19 which had resulted in the discussion session.

He said the last time such a special discussion was held was on Oct 25.

“On that date, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah dismissed suggestions that the country should be placed under a state of Emergency under the PN government after a special meeting with all Malay rulers,” he said.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin announced earlier today that special meeting of all Malay rulers would be held next Wednesday. The meeting would be chaired by the King.

“The discussions will revolve around efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and its implementation during the Emergency,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Najib has explained the policies he embraced during his terms as the sixth prime minister, saying he had wanted a more equal, egalitarian society.

In an interview on Youtube, he said he wanted to close the gap between the rich and the poor because he did not believe in the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.

“I was concerned about that and a part of my philosophy was to have a more egalitarian society,” he said.

Najib added that his utmost priority was a sense of accountability between the government and the people of Malaysia.

“I would interview ministers every quarter as I insisted on a report card, and every year I would present these reports to the people.

“For example, I wanted to let the people know how many roads were built, how many villages had been supplied with water and electricity, and in terms of poverty, how we raised the levels of income and even the GNI coefficient of the country,” he said.

“If you don’t have a direction or vision then you’re not delivering and if you don’t deliver, your tenure as a government will be short-lived,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Sultan Johor kesal, poster lama bersama Najib diputar belit

PETALING JAYA: Sultan Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar kesal dengan penularan sebuah poster di media sosial yang memetik titah beliau kononnya memberi peluang kepada bekas Perdana Menteri, Najib Razak, diputar belit mengikut konteks yang tidak tepat. Dalam kenyataan dimuatnaik di laman rasmi Facebooknya hari ini, Sultan Ibrahim berkata, pendapat beliau pada waktu itu adalah berkaitan situasi pentadbiran negara pada masa berkenaan dan tidak digunapakai dalam keadaan negara ketika ini. Bagaimanapun katanya, penularan poster itu ketika ini berniat jahat dan jelas ingin mengheret Institusi Diraja Johor ke dalam isu politik semasa negara. “Saya sedar kedudukan saya sebagai seorang Sultan bermaksud saya tidak berpihak kepada mana-mana parti mahupun ahli politik. “Sebagai Raja Berperlembagaan saya tidak mencampuri mana-mana parti atau perikatan politik yang telah dipilih oleh rakyat dalam pilihan raya umum. “Ketika Johor melantik tiga Menteri Besar dalam tempoh dua tahun (2018-2020), saya telah menerima keputusan kerajaan berkenaan dan memberikan kerjasama kepada mereka semua,” katanya. Beliau berkata, kepentingan dan kesejahteraan rakyat sentiasa menjadi keutamaan beliau dan Institusi Diraja Johor, tidak kira siapa pun yang memegang tampuk pentadbiran kerajaan. Kenyataan tular pada poster itu diambil daripada satu temubual eksklusif Sultan Ibrahim bersama akhbar The Star yang disiarkan pada 27 Dis 2015. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

