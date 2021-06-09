CHANGE IN GOVT – ‘WE WILL COOPERATE WITH ANY SIDE, GOVT OR LEADER THOUGHT FIT BY THE KING’ – DID UMNO’S BUNG MOKTAR JUST UPPED THE ANTE ON BERSATU? OTHER SABAH LEADERS SHAFIE TO MEET AGONG TOMORROW, UPKO CHIEF WILFRED TANGAU TO HAVE VIRTUAL AUDIENCE ON MONDAY

Bung unperturbed by talk of power shift in Putrajaya

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah deputy chief minister and state Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin is not worried over speculation that a change in government at the federal level is in the offing.

Bung, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman, said leaders in the coalition state government also felt the same way.

“I don’t see any change that can break up GRS,” he told FMT.

“Even if a change is being considered by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it will probably be in the best interests of Malaysia and we will cooperate with any side, government or leader thought fit by the King.”

When further pressed if any change in Putrajaya could have a serious impact on GRS, Bung said: “Yes, actually there will be (an impact). But we have to be smart in managing such issues.

“It doesn’t matter what or who the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prefers. What’s important is that this can develop the nation and protect the people’s rights. And GRS will always provide its cooperation.”

Much speculation has surrounded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s meetings with key political leaders, which began today.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was the first to arrive at Istana Negara earlier this morning.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu entered Istana Negara at 3pm today, an hour after Guan Eng entered.

A source close to FMT said that Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal is expected to meet the King tomorrow. Previously, Pejuang also confirmed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted an audience to its chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau said he had also received an invitation from Istana Negara to have an audience with the King on Monday.

The Tuaran MP said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has granted him a virtual audience on the same day as leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Asked on what he would be informing the King, he said: “It’s about the way forward for the nation, such as how we handle the Covid-19 situation.

“And also that Covid-19 should not be a reason to suspend Parliament … these are the issues we wish to convey to the King.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

