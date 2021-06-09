GUESS WHAT PAS WILL TELL AGONG IF HADI GOES FOR MEETING – ‘TAKE ACTION AGAINST PLOTTERS CONTINUOUSLY TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE REINS AT A TIME WHEN HANDLING COVID-19 SHOULD COME FIRST’ – HADI, REPORTED TO BE IN HOSPITAL, EVEN CITES THE PROPHET, CALIPH UTHMAN & WARNS AGAINST SATAN!

PAS wants action against plotters, says PN govt democratically set up

PAS today called for action to be taken against alleged plotters whom it claims are trying to oust the current government.

In a statement today, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang warned that there were those who continuously engaged in “politicking” and tried to take over the reins of the country at a time when the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic should take precedence.

“The Prophet had once compared such people to those who are in the bowels of a ship, trying to breach the hull because of their haste to get some water.

“They care not for others in the ship. But they must be stopped in order for everyone to be safe,” said Hadi.

Citing the Caliph Uthman Affan, Hadi also said a government was allowed to take action on matters that were not mentioned in the Quran.

“Act with conviction and without doubt, for doubt is sowed by Satan,” he said.

Coincidentally, Hadi’s statement appeared after several Pakatan Harapan leaders were today granted separate audiences by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The various party leaders claimed that discussions with His Majesty were mostly limited to the Covid-19 situation, the economy and the reopening of Parliament currently suspended due to the emergency declared.

Umno, Warisan and Pejuang leaders are expected to be granted their audiences tomorrow while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition leaders will be given audiences online on June 14.

The sudden decision to summon the party leaders – a rare occurrence – sparked numerous speculations as to the purpose of the audiences which has yet to be clarified by Istana Negara.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is also convening a special Conference of Malay Rulers meeting next Wednesday.

Hadi, in his statement, added that PAS was steadfastly behind Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said PAS had helped form the Perikatan Nasional government and oust the Harapan administration because of what he said was the latter’s leadership crisis and moral issues back in February 2020.

He argued the formation of the PN government was based on democratic principles.

Following this, he said, PAS dutifully played its role in the cabinet because the party placed the needs of the people first.

MKINI

.