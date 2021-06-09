MAT SABU TELLS AGONG – ‘SO MANY PEOPLE NOW HAVE NO MONEY TO EAT THEY HAVE TO GO TO SERVICE CENTERS FOR FOOD AID’

Mat Sabu leaves Istana Negara

4pm: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has left the palace.

He said among the issues he raised to the King were the fact that so many rakyat were now going to service centres for food aid because they simply do not have income to buy food.

“Just like the Grab drivers who have no customers now. How do they survive?

“This is a serious matter,” he said.

He also raised the matter on reconvening Parliament during the pandemic just as the UK has done.

“They are having more seatings as the pandemic worsens because the people want to know what they are doing.

“Its not like us. We closed Parliament just as the pandemic worsened,” he said.

When asked if the King gave any opinion on the matter, Mat Sabu said he would leave it to the wisdom of the King.

ANN

.