‘THE KING KNOWS THE PEOPLE ARE WORRIED’ – GUAN ENG REPORTS MUHYIDDIN’S MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID-19 – WHILE TWO-FACED HADI STANDS BY ‘STUPID PM’, EVEN LAMBASTS THOSE WHO REFUSE TO ‘UPHOLD KING’S DECREE FOR ALL POLITICKING TO STOP’ – PERHAPS PAS CHIEF’S STILL IN HOSPITAL, BUT DOESN’T HE REALIZE IT’S THE AGONG HIMSELF WHO CALLED THE MEETINGS OUT OF CONCERN ABOUT THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

We’ve reported govt’s ‘failure’, up to the King now, says Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, is well informed about claims that the government is not handling the Covid-19 pandemic well, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said after his audience with the King.

“I gave my opinion, not just representing the party but that of the rakyat,” he said when asked whether he had raised concerns about the government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tuanku understands and we leave it to his wisdom.”

The former finance minister, who spent around 80 minutes at Istana Negara today, said his discussions with the King focused mostly on the economy, Covid-19 and the need for aid for sections of the rakyat.

Lim added that the King represents the hopes of the rakyat to voice out their concerns as Parliament has not been able to convene during the emergency.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is holding a series of audiences with heads of political parties, with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim the first to arrive at Istana Negara this morning.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu entered Istana Negara at 3pm today, an hour after Guan Eng entered.

A source told FMT that Warisan president Shafie Apdal is expected to meet the King tomorrow. Previously, Pejuang also confirmed that its chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is set for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

