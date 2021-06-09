‘THE KING KNOWS THE PEOPLE ARE WORRIED’ – GUAN ENG REPORTS MUHYIDDIN’S MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID-19 – WHILE TWO-FACED HADI STANDS BY ‘STUPID PM’, EVEN LAMBASTS THOSE WHO REFUSE TO ‘UPHOLD KING’S DECREE FOR ALL POLITICKING TO STOP’ – PERHAPS PAS CHIEF’S STILL IN HOSPITAL, BUT DOESN’T HE REALIZE IT’S THE AGONG HIMSELF WHO CALLED THE MEETINGS OUT OF CONCERN ABOUT THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, is well informed about claims that the government is not handling the Covid-19 pandemic well, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said after his audience with the King.
“I gave my opinion, not just representing the party but that of the rakyat,” he said when asked whether he had raised concerns about the government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Tuanku understands and we leave it to his wisdom.”
The former finance minister, who spent around 80 minutes at Istana Negara today, said his discussions with the King focused mostly on the economy, Covid-19 and the need for aid for sections of the rakyat.
Lim added that the King represents the hopes of the rakyat to voice out their concerns as Parliament has not been able to convene during the emergency.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is holding a series of audiences with heads of political parties, with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim the first to arrive at Istana Negara this morning.
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu entered Istana Negara at 3pm today, an hour after Guan Eng entered.
A source told FMT that Warisan president Shafie Apdal is expected to meet the King tomorrow. Previously, Pejuang also confirmed that its chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is set for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.
PAS reaffirms support for Muhyiddin
PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has reaffirmed the party’s support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
His support comes after much speculation surrounding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s audience with key political leaders which began today.
In a statement, Hadi also hit out at those who refuse to stop politicking amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
“PAS understands the emergency situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and upholds the King’s decree for all politicking that can threaten the government’s stability to stop,” he said.
Despite this, he said there were still some who are vying to take over the country and state governments.
“PAS was directly involved in taking over from the Pakatan Harapan government, that was plagued with leadership and moral crises until it caused public fatigue.
“After forming the Perikatan Nasional government according to the fundamentals of democracy, PAS was given a few positions in the Cabinet and we started carrying out our roles without question, because we prioritise the rakyat’s interest,” he said.
The King will grant an audience to political party leaders separately over the next two days to discuss the end of the emergency as well as the reopening of Parliament.
This follows growing public dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin confirmed that party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be called for an audience with the King tomorrow.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who was at Istana Negara for nearly one and a half hours this morning, said the discussions with the King were focused on the emergency and measures to battle the pandemic.
According to him, there were no discussions on the possible formation of a new government.
The audience with party leaders comes ahead of an emergency meeting of the Malay Rulers next Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis, according to a Singapore newspaper report.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.