BOMBSHELL – AGONG CONVENES SPECIAL RULERS’ CONFERENCE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT: GUAN ENG ‘LEAVES IT TO WISDOM OF AGONG’ ON DAP’S POSITION IN GOVT, SAYS AUDIENCE FOCUSED ‘MOSTLY’ ON FINANCIAL AID FOR THE PEOPLE – WITH AMANAH’S MAT SABU THE NEXT IN LINE FOR ‘ROYAL TALKS’

Politics | June 9, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Agong to convene special Rulers’ Conference

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will convene a special Conference of Rulers on June 16.

On the agenda are the ongoing efforts to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and its implementation during the emergency.

“This conference is His Highness’ initiative and will be chaired by his highness,” said Istana Negara Comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The last time a special conference was held was on Oct 25.

Guan Eng: Meeting ‘mostly’ about financial aid for rakyat

3:15pm: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng leaves the palace 75 minutes after arriving.

He alights from his white Toyota Vellfire and tells the media that his meeting with the Agong was “mostly” about how the rakyat needed financial aid amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim declines to answer when questioned if the Agong had asked DAP on its position on the government.

“I don’t want to comment on that. It is better to leave this to the wisdom of the Agong,” he says.

He is flanked by Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim.

Amanah chief arrives 

Malaysiakini

3pm: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has arrived at the palace in a white Honda CRV.

The Kota Raja MP waved at the media outside the palace gates as he passed by.

The DAP delegation, meanwhile, has not left the Istana Negara.

DAP leaders enter palace

1.55pm: The DAP delegation has arrived at the palace in a white Vellfire.

Besides its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim was also spotted in the MPV.

It is unclear whether Sim will be meeting the Agong as well.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle