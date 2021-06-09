‘ROUTINE PRE-CABINET MEETING WITH MUHYIDDIN,’ SAYS PALACE – BUT THEN WHY IS AGONG ALSO MEETING MAHATHIR, DAP, ANWAR & ABANG JO? SARAWAK’S GPS CONFIRMS ROYAL AUDIENCE VIA VIDEO CALL ON MONDAY – BOLSTERING TALK OF A NEW POLITICAL ALIGNMENT

Several politicians are scheduled to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the Istana Negara today, a process that is expected to last several days.

It is understood that the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the ending of the emergency are among the issues expected to be discussed at the meetings.

S’wak to meet Agong via video call

12pm: The leaders of GPS will meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via video call next Monday (June 14), according to Bernama.

This was confirmed by Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg’s office. Abang Johari is also the GPS chairperson.

GPS is a Sarawak-based coalition comprising PBB, PRS, PDP and SUPP.

It was formerly part of the Sarawak chapter of BN which broke away to form an independent bloc following BN’s defeat in the 2018 general election.

PBB is represented by Abang Johari while PRS, PDP and SUPP are led by James Masing, Tiong King Sing and Sim Kui Hian respectively.

PM’s meeting routine pre-cabinet audience

11am: The palace in a Facebook post, clarified that Muhyiddin’s meeting with the king this morning was a routine pre-cabinet audience.

It is unclear if this means Muhyiddin will be coming back to the palace later in his capacity as Bersatu president.

Anwar arrives

10.37am: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the palace.

He was seen entering through Gate 2 aboard a black Jaguar.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairperson, had previously lobbied the king to install him as prime minister after claiming to have achieved a “strong, convincing” majority.

However, this did not pan out after the palace said the Port Dickson MP failed to furnish a list of lawmakers backing him.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is expected to meet the king later this afternoon.

Unity government on the cards?

The unusual nature of the meetings between party leaders and the king has attracted much speculation as to their purpose, since the palace is normally forthright about audiences granted to political leaders.

Some analysts believe the formation of a unity government may be on the cards.

Muhyiddin leaves the palace

8.56am: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has left the palace about an hour after he arrived.

PM arrives at palace

7.50am: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived as Istana Negara, according to a Bernama report.

As prime minister, Muhyiddin usually meets the king before a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss matters concerning the country’s administration.

It is understood that the Agong is scheduled to receive the heads of political parties, including Muhyiddin as Bersatu president, separately starting today.

Yesterday, Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a member of the opposition’s committee lobbying for an end to the state of emergency, said that the king had agreed to a meeting with the leaders of all political parties.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng have also received invitations from Istana Negara for an audience with the king, but the time for these meetings has yet to be ascertained.

MKINI

.