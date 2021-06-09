BOMBSHELL – GUAN ENG TO MEET AGONG THIS AFTERNOON – EVEN AS UMNO NAMES ZAMBRY AS NEW BN SEC-GEN AHEAD OF PALACE TALKS

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is set to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon, according to the party’s national organising secretary Anthony Loke.

“The audience is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Istana Negara,” said Loke in a brief statement.

Today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be granted an audience by the Agong prior to the cabinet meeting, which usually starts at 9.30am.

Yesterday, Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a member of the opposition’s committee lobbying for an end to the state of emergency, said that the king had agreed to a meeting with the leaders of all political parties.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad have also received invitation from Istana Negara for an audience with the king, but the exact time has yet to be ascertained.

It is understood that the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the ending of the emergency are among the issues expected to be discussed at the meetings. MKINI