BOMBSHELL – GUAN ENG TO MEET AGONG THIS AFTERNOON – EVEN AS UMNO NAMES ZAMBRY AS NEW BN SEC-GEN AHEAD OF PALACE TALKS

Guan Eng to meet with Agong this afternoon

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is set to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon, according to the party’s national organising secretary Anthony Loke.

“The audience is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Istana Negara,” said Loke in a brief statement.

Today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be granted an audience by the Agong prior to the cabinet meeting, which usually starts at 9.30am.

Yesterday, Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a member of the opposition’s committee lobbying for an end to the state of emergency, said that the king had agreed to a meeting with the leaders of all political parties.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad have also received invitation from Istana Negara for an audience with the king, but the exact time has yet to be ascertained.

It is understood that the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the ending of the emergency are among the issues expected to be discussed at the meetings.  MKINI

Zambry named BN sec-gen ahead of palace meeting

BARISAN Nasional (BN) named Zambry Abd Kadir as its secretary-general tonight ahead of a key meeting with the King this week.

Umno had proposed the ex-Perak Menteri Besar at its April meeting which was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. He is the pact’s third secretary-general this year, after Ahmad Maslan and Annuar Musa who was sacked in January.

BN sources confirmed the appointment was announced at an online supreme council meeting tonight while Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin disclosed it to the Free Malaysia Today portal.

Ahmad Maslan remains as the Umno secretary-general.

The meetings come amid pressure to open Parliament which has been suspended due to the Emergency declared in January 12 to combat the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

The emergency declaration came just days after Annuar, who was accused of being close to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu party, was sack from his post and replaced by Ahmad.

Umno then decided in March that it will no longer support the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional government once the emergency ends on August 1.

But their BN partners, MCA and MIC, who remained ambivalent over the decision, said they were not consulted over BN matters including the secretary-general appointment.

Zambry was the Perak menteri besar from 2009 to May 2018 when BN lost the 2018 general elections.

Muhyiddin made him the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd chairman in August 2020.  THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

