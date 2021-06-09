TIGHT-LIPPED MUHYIDDIN LEAVES PALACE AFTER AN ESTIMATED LESS-THAN-AN-HOUR OF ‘ROYAL TALKS’ – WILL A ‘UNITY GOVT’ HOPED FOR BY MANY MALAYSIANS EMERGE TO REPLACE INCOMPETENT, OUT-OF-ITS-DEPTH MUHYIDDIN REGIME?

PM leaves Istana Negara after audience with King

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving Istana Negara at 8.55am on Wednesday (June 9) after having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The official car carrying Muhyiddin had entered Istana Negara through the main gate at 7.49am.

A series of high-level meetings are set to take place starting today, with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granting an audience to political leaders from both sides of the divide.

It is understood that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had granted audiences to leaders of major political parties and it is believed that the meetings will discuss the current political landscape.

It is not clearly spelt out what the meetings are for amid talks of a possible new political landscape and the ongoing Emergency Proclamation that is due to expire in August.

According to political sources, the first audience that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has granted is to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Wednesday.

Party president Muhyiddin is expected to meet with the King.

On the other hand, a PKR party source revealed that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also received an invitation for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Vibes reported on Tuesday that the Port Dickson MP will attend the meeting on Wednesday morning.

However, it was not known what time the meeting would take place.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said a letter was sent to president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s party office in Terengganu on June 4.

However, he did not say when the audience will take place.

Similarly, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is the pro-tem chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), was earlier reported to have also received an invitation from Istana Negara for an audience with the King.

Pejuang pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said Dr Mahathir is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Abdullah on Thursday (June 10).

“We received the official letter to have an audience with the King last week. However, we have yet to find out the exact time of the meeting, ” he told Bernama.

It is also understood that the King will also meet with DAP on Thursday (June 10) and subsequently Umno on Friday (June 11).

“The King just wants to listen, to allow them to air their views,” said the source briefly.

