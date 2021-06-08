CALM BEFORE THE ROYAL STORM – AS MAHATHIR CONFIRMS DUE TO MEET AGONG ON THURSDAY – PAS TOO SAYS HADI, NOW IN HOSPITAL, ALSO INVITED TO MEET KING BUT DECLINES TO SAY WHEN
Dr M to have audience with the King on Thursday (June 10), says Pejuang info chief
PETALING JAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, which has yet to be officially registered, has received an invitation to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.
Its pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said the party’s pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to have an audience with the King on Thursday (June 10).
“We received the official letter to have an audience with the King last week. However, we have yet to find out the exact time of the meeting, ” he told Bernama on Tuesday (June 8).
Talk had been rife about political leaders being called to have an audience with the King.
It is believed that the meeting will discuss issues in the current political landscape.
However, when asked if they had received a similar invitation, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon both said they had yet to be informed about the matter.
Meanwhile, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran said their parties have not received an official invitation to the Palace.
Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan admitted hearing talk about the King’s invitation but could not say if the party had received one.
“I just heard the talk (about an audience with the King). I haven’t been to the office… I’m not sure if (Umno) has received an invitation or not, ” he said.
PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution told Bernama to refer to a member of the Opposition’s ad hoc committee to end the Emergency, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.
On Monday (June 7), Khairuddin tweeted that the King had consented to meeting with political party leaders, including those from the opposition.
In January, the King consented to the proclamation of a nationwide Emergency as a proactive step to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Emergency would last until Aug 1 or an earlier date if the pandemic can be brought under control.
In February, the King consented to an appointment of an independent task force under Section 2 of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021 to advise His Majesty on matters concerning the Emergency, including whether to continue or end it. ANN
PAS president invited to Istana Negara by King, says party sec-gen
PETALING JAYA: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has received an invitation for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.
“Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah will be granting an audience to PAS president Abdul Hadi sometime this week, as he has received an invitation from Istana Negara.
“The letter was sent to Abdul Hadi on June 4 to his PAS office in Terengganu. I am not at liberty to say when the audience will take place.
“I also do not know what will be discussed during the meeting, ” said Takiyuddin when contacted on Tuesday (June 8).
Earlier, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have also received an invitation from Istana Negara for an audience with the King.
Parti Pejuang Tanah Alir pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said Dr Mahathir, who is the party’s pro-tem chairman, is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Abdullah on Thursday (June 10).
“We received the official letter to have an audience with the King last week. However, we have yet to find out the exact time of the meeting, ” he told Bernama.
It is understood that the King had granted audiences to leaders of major political parties and it is believed that the meetings will discuss the current political landscape. ANN
ANN
.