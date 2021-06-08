CALM BEFORE THE ROYAL STORM – AS MAHATHIR CONFIRMS DUE TO MEET AGONG ON THURSDAY – PAS TOO SAYS HADI, NOW IN HOSPITAL, ALSO INVITED TO MEET KING BUT DECLINES TO SAY WHEN

Dr M to have audience with the King on Thursday (June 10), says Pejuang info chief

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, which has yet to be officially registered, has received an invitation to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Its pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said the party’s pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to have an audience with the King on Thursday (June 10).

“We received the official letter to have an audience with the King last week. However, we have yet to find out the exact time of the meeting, ” he told Bernama on Tuesday (June 8).

Talk had been rife about political leaders being called to have an audience with the King.

It is believed that the meeting will discuss issues in the current political landscape.

However, when asked if they had received a similar invitation, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon both said they had yet to be informed about the matter.

Meanwhile, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran said their parties have not received an official invitation to the Palace.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan admitted hearing talk about the King’s invitation but could not say if the party had received one.

“I just heard the talk (about an audience with the King). I haven’t been to the office… I’m not sure if (Umno) has received an invitation or not, ” he said.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution told Bernama to refer to a member of the Opposition’s ad hoc committee to end the Emergency, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

On Monday (June 7), Khairuddin tweeted that the King had consented to meeting with political party leaders, including those from the opposition.

In January, the King consented to the proclamation of a nationwide Emergency as a proactive step to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Emergency would last until Aug 1 or an earlier date if the pandemic can be brought under control.

In February, the King consented to an appointment of an independent task force under Section 2 of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021 to advise His Majesty on matters concerning the Emergency, including whether to continue or end it. ANN

