BOMBSHELL – SURELY NOT A NEW STUNT BY EMBATTLED MUHYIDDIN REGIME? HUGE QUESTION MARK OVER SO-CALLED ‘DOWNTREND’ IN NEW COVID CASES – ‘CASES WILL COME DOWN IF WE TEST LESS. FOR SUCH A HUGE OUTBREAK, TOO FEW TESTS ARE BEING DONE,’ SAYS EXPERT – INDEED NOOR HISHAM RISKS BECOMING ‘MEANINGLESS’ IF HE’S DANCING TO THE TUNE OF POLITICAL MASTERS
Cases low due to insufficient testing, says doctor
According to Dr Amar’s calculations, test positivity has ranged between 6.5% and 7.9% for the period between May 29 and June 7.
Rough calculations based on Ministry of Health data showed that between May 20 and June 1 there were between 89,227 and 114,000 test samples taken.
This indicates there was an increase in the number of samples taken for testing. The positive rate had been in the 4% mark.
Malaysia saw an all-time high of 9,020 positive cases on May 29. A back of the envelope calculation showed that there could have been as many as 126,480 samples taken.
Yesterday, the country reported 5,271 cases against 7,548 recoveries and 82 deaths.
The country’s cumulative caseload is now 622,086, while there were 84,269 active cases.
The country’s infectivity rate has also been on a steady decline, since June 3. The rate has been below R1.0 for the past two days. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate below 1.0 for second consecutive day
KUALA LUMPUR — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the effective reproduction number (R0/Rt) for Covid-19 infections in Malaysia yesterday stood at 0.97, with a 95 per cent confidence interval of 0.96 – 0.98.
On Twitter, he shared several slides on the statistics of Covid-19 in Malaysia. One of these is the R-value, from May 15 until yesterday, with a peak of 1.21 on May 23.
The R0/Rt must be below 1.0 in order to Covid-19 to be suppressed.
The R-value chart also indicated a downward trajectory for the past two weeks, from the highest point at 1.16 and steadily dropping, with yesterday and Sunday (June 6) below the 1.0 value.
Meanwhile the lowest state is Perlis at 0.92 and a 95 per cent confidence interval of 0.75 – 1.12, followed by Putrajaya Federal Territory with 0.93 and a 95 per cent confidence interval of 0.83 – 1.04, and Kedah with 0.95 and a 95 per cent confidence interval of 0.92 – 0.97.
Sunday’s R0 value on Monday (June 6) stood at 0.99, with a 95 per cent confidence interval of 0.98 – 1.00.
Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 5,271 new Covid-19 cases, dropping below the 6,000 mark for the first time in weeks.
However Selangor still has the highest number of cases by state, at 1,374, followed by Sarawak with 703, Negri Sembilan with 571, and Kuala Lumpur with 455. Only Perlis and Labuan recorded single-digit new infections with one and eight cases respectively.
The Health Ministry also recorded 82 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 3,460 since it began early last year. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
