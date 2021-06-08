BOMBSHELL – SURELY NOT A NEW STUNT BY EMBATTLED MUHYIDDIN REGIME? HUGE QUESTION MARK OVER SO-CALLED ‘DOWNTREND’ IN NEW COVID CASES – ‘CASES WILL COME DOWN IF WE TEST LESS. FOR SUCH A HUGE OUTBREAK, TOO FEW TESTS ARE BEING DONE,’ SAYS EXPERT – INDEED NOOR HISHAM RISKS BECOMING ‘MEANINGLESS’ IF HE’S DANCING TO THE TUNE OF POLITICAL MASTERS

IT is meaningless to say that the number of positive Covid-19 cases are on the decline when insufficient testing is being conducted, said consultant paediatrician Dr Amar Singh HSS.

“Telling us the daily case numbers are coming down without adjusting for testing numbers or test positivity is meaningless,” the doctor said in a tweet.

“Cases will come down if we test less. Test positivity remains high. Too few tests for a huge outbreak.”

According to Dr Amar’s calculations, test positivity has ranged between 6.5% and 7.9% for the period between May 29 and June 7.

A total of 32,370 tests comprising RTK-Antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on April 11 while 95,676 tests were carried out on May 19.

Rough calculations based on Ministry of Health data showed that between May 20 and June 1 there were between 89,227 and 114,000 test samples taken.

This indicates there was an increase in the number of samples taken for testing. The positive rate had been in the 4% mark.

Malaysia saw an all-time high of 9,020 positive cases on May 29. A back of the envelope calculation showed that there could have been as many as 126,480 samples taken.

Yesterday, the country reported 5,271 cases against 7,548 recoveries and 82 deaths.

The country’s cumulative caseload is now 622,086, while there were 84,269 active cases.

The country’s infectivity rate has also been on a steady decline, since June 3. The rate has been below R1.0 for the past two days. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

