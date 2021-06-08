SELANGOR SULTAN THE NEXT TO SHOW ROYAL SHOCK & DISPLEASURE – WHY SO ‘UNFAIR’ TO SELANGOR? – IT’S THE STATE THAT CONTRIBUTES THE BIGGEST GDP, HAS THE MOST CASES, DOES THE MOST TESTING – YET IT GETS A PALTRY 615K DOSES OF VACCINES & NOT THE 2.9 MIL AS CLAIMED – EVEN AS KHAIRY BUSIES HIMSELF WITH PHOTO-OPS AT HIS MEGA-CENTRES WHILE PROMISING 30K JABS A DAY ‘SOON’

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 30,000 people in the Klang Valley will receive the Covid-19 vaccine jabs daily once the process is ramped up at several mega vaccination centres here, says Khairy Jamaluddin.

The coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said this will come with plans to increase the current 10,000 daily vaccination capacity at the KL Convention Centre mega vaccination centre to 15,000 a day in the coming weeks.

“We are starting with 3,900 vaccinations a day at the KL Convention Centre (KLCC).

“Once the process becomes more efficient, we will ramp it up to 10,000 vaccinations.

“If we are allowed to open up the upper floor here, we will be able to add another 5,000 vaccinations a day, ” he told reporters after visiting the centre at KLCC that began operations yesterday.

Khairy added that the mega vaccination centre at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) is currently handling about 8,000 vaccinations a day.

“This is a huge number, but if you go to WTCKL now, the process is going smoothly and there is no overcrowding anymore, with the exception of the problem encountered the other day due to issues with appointments, ” he said.

Apart from KLCC, the other mega vaccination centres that opened yesterday were Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, Setia City Convention Centre, and UiTM Puncak Alam that would also be able to vaccinate up to about 15,000 people a day once fully operational.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier said that more mega vaccination centres are expected to be set up, especially in densely populated areas such as the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

The country’s first mega vaccination centre was set up at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, which opened its doors on May 30. ANN

Selangor Sultan upset with anti-vaxxers

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today expressed frustration over the existence of anti-vaccine groups in the state. Private Secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani in a statement, said the ruler hoped the people were not influenced by such distorted understanding, and that he believed vaccines could save lives, especially from the dangerous Covid-19. “His Royal Highness was worried whether the target to achieve herd immunity will be met considering there were individuals or groups refusing to take the vaccines. “The Sultan is also upset over the daily number of positive cases in Selangor which has spiked to 203,520 until June 7 and also the 961 death toll. “He hopes the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee can expedite and increase vaccine doses for the people in Selangor,” he said in the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today. Mohamad Munir said the Sultan was also shocked when informed by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) that Selangor only received 615,210 vaccine doses instead of 2.9 million doses as of June 1. “The Sultan believes this is unfair as the ratio of total vaccine doses is currently not balanced with the total population of the state of Selangor, which is 6.5 million. “His Royal Highness would like to remind that Selangor is the highest contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), hence priority must be given to the state, he said. He said the Sultan said the life of people must be prioritised instead of other agendas and he wanted more vaccination centres (PPVs) to be set up especially in the rural areas. He said the Sultan believed the drive through vaccinations or mobile clinics could improve the vaccination process. “The Sultan praised the Selangor government for carrying out aggressive screening with free Covid-19 swab tests for the people. “The Sultan also reminded those who have received their vaccines to stay alert and careful and urged everyone to follow the SOPs under the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Mohamad Munir. The Selangor Sultan also took the opportunity to convey his appreciation to all frontliners in government and private hospitals and also health clinics who have been actively carrying out their duties with commitment and dedication for the well-being and health of the people. The ruler appreciated the sacrifices made by the frontliners to curb and eliminate Covid-19 in the country. NST

MALAY MAIL / ANN / NST

.