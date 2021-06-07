‘SHE WAS THE MOST GENTLE SOUL’: 25-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER OF MALAYSIAN COUPLE WHO MIGRATED TO THE U.S. SHOT DEAD AS SHE WAS DRIVING A WEEK FROM HER BIRTHDAY

Report: Daughter of Malaysian immigrants in US shot dead

PETALING JAYA: A daughter of Malaysian immigrants in the United States was shot to death as she was driving, according to a news report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an American news portal, said Carmen Cai Yi Lee was killed by gunshot on May 29, as she was driving home from a barbecue in Atlanta, Georgia.

The portal said that she was found unresponsive in her car by a patrolling policeman.

“She was the most gentle soul. Selfless, ” her boyfriend, Petrus Reyes, told the news portal.

Her parents, according to the report, are Malaysian immigrants who moved to the United States before she was born.

Carmen is the oldest of three siblings.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fatal shooting.

“The 25-year-old, a week away from her birthday, is among the latest victims of at least 30 shootings this year on roadways in metro Atlanta and surrounding counties,” the news portal said.