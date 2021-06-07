ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER U-TURN! STORES CAN NOW SELL WHAT’S ON THEIR PREMISES – AFTER FED-UP MALAYSIANS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO MOCK MUHYIDDIN’S ‘KERAJAAN BODOH’ WITH PICS OF CLOSED-OFF SECTIONS INCLUDING STATIONERY & HAIR DYES!
Chinese newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported NSC director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir affirming the matter when contacted.
“Based on our previous decision, we allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell any goods saleable in the stores, therefore this is not an issue.
“Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be issuing a statement on this,” he was quoted as saying.
The clarification comes after Malaysians shared pictures on social media over the weekend showing off sections of supermarkets, pharmacies and other stores taping off shelves displaying items like stationery and hair dyes considered non-essential.
Local pharmacy chain Caring Pharmacy said it had temporarily suspended the sale of items such as hair dye and hair gel during the total lockdown phase of the movement control order, in order to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the government as Covid-19 precautionary measures.
The NSC’s SOP updated on June 2 had stated that supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, self-care stores, convenience stores and mini marts and departmental stores are “limited to food, beverages and essential needs sections only”, but did not specify what may or may not fall under the “essential needs” category. MALAY MAIL
ALL in-store goods can be sold to customers, said the government, as the lockdown standard operating procedures are rewritten yet again.
“We will let grocery and convenience stores sell any goods that are in the stores. It’s not a problem,” director-general of National Security Council (NSC) Mohd Rabin Basir told Sin Chew Daily today.
He said Senior Minister (Defence) Ismail Sabri Yaakob will clarify the matter later today.
He said stores that were fined for purportedly not closing their “non-essential” sections will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Their actions were prompted by a police raid on a store in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, that sold alcohol after the NSC ruled that breweries must cease operations during the total lockdown as alcohol is not considered an essential item.
Similarly, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said stores will not be allowed to sell non-essential goods. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
