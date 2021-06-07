ALL EYES ON ROYAL MEETING – BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN THE FIRST ON WEDNESDAY, DAP & PKR ON THURSDAY, MAHATHIR & UMNO ON FRIDAY, CLAIMS REPORT – THE REST NOT INVITED? – ‘THE KING MIGHT ASK ABOUT UMNO’S SUPPORT IN PN GOVT & WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF SUPPORT IS WITHDRAWN’

“Yes, the Agong wants to listen to the views of the party leaders,” said an anonymous source in the know without elaboration.

However, other sources from the palace said they are unaware that any invitation has been extended to any parties.

Several party sources however confirmed that they were informed that the meeting will be done in batches from Wednesday to Friday this week, but have yet to receive any formal invitation as of today.

The Star Online meanwhile reported that sources revealed that the first audience was granted to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Wednesday. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is from Bersatu.

This will be followed by Pakatan Harapan components DAP and PKR on Thursday, and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Umno on Friday.

Other parties such as PAS, Parti Amanah Negara, Gerakan, MCA, MIC as well as Sabah and Sarawak parties are not known to be invited.

A source from Umno meanwhile said there is also a chance that the King will ask about the situation of the government when the Emergency is set to end in August.

The source told Malay Mail that there are concerns that the position of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a bit precarious as spats between Bersatu and Umno are becoming worse.

“The King might also ask about Umno’s support in the PN government and what impact it would make if the support is withdrawn,” said the sources.

Rumours of a high-level meeting was heard since the end of May, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PH chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rumoured to be in communication with Istana Negara.

However most officers of both parties either rejected the rumours or declined to say anything on the matter.

Speculation was reignited today when Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a former Umno turned Amanah member who is close to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, declared that the King has agreed to give an audience to opposition leaders.

Amanah-aligned news portal Malaysia Dateline later reported its president Mohamad Sabu said the meeting will give “a good development.”

However the report was later retracted. MALAY MAIL

BN leaders don’t know of any audience with King

PETALING JAYA: Despite reports that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be meeting leaders of political parties soon, Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have yet to receive any invitation for an audience with the King. Aides to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MCA president Wee Ka Siong, and MIC president S A Vigneswaran himself all said they had not received any notification of a meeting with the King. “Maybe the invitations only involve main parties,” Vigneswaran said simply when contacted by FMT today. Gerakan, which is a part of Perikatan Nasional, also did not receive any information on meeting the King. Its president Dominic Lau said he believed it was just rumours aimed at adding pressure to the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government. “It’s time for political parties and leaders to stop fighting for their own interests and focus their efforts on helping the people who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. An online news portal had reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, would be meeting with leaders of all political parties from Wednesday to Friday. The meeting is reportedly meant to discuss the end of the Emergency, which is slated to expire on Aug 1, as well as the reopening of Parliament. According to sources, the King would first be meeting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, followed by the leaders of other parties. However, the source said the audience was simply to get the leaders’ views, quashing rumours that a new administration would be formed to take over Putrajaya. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.