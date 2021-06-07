HOPE & CYNICISM AHEAD OF ‘HIGH-LEVEL’ AUDIENCES WITH AGONG – DELIVER US FROM THIS CLOWNISH ‘KERAJAAN BODOH’ BEFORE THEY KILL OFF OUR COUNTRY – MALAYSIANS PRAY FOR AN EFFECTIVE GOVT – BUT LET DOWN SO MANY TIMES BY THOSE IN THE HIGHEST ECHELONS, THEIR OPTIMISM IS TEMPERED WITH PESSIMISM

It is understood that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has granted audiences to party heads beginning Wednesday (June 9).

According to sources in the upper echelons of politics, the first audience that the King has granted is to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Wednesday.

It is also understood that after Bersatu, the King will meet with DAP and PKR on Thursday (June 10), and subsequently Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Umno on Friday (June 11).

“The King just wants to listen, to allow them to air their views,” said the source briefly.

Speculation has been rife on the political scene after Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad loyalist, sent out a vague tweet that the King has granted audiences to heads of major political parties.

“Overall, the people have high hopes on the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers to find a unity formula to rebuild Malaysia again for the well-being of the nation, state and religion,” he said.

Attempts to contact Khairuddin have been unsuccessful.

ANN

.