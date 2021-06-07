BERSATU RUSHES TO CLAIM ‘VICTORY’ OVER COVID-19 – AHEAD OF PURPORTED ROYAL MEETING WITH LEADERS OF ALL POLITICAL PARTIES – ‘FEWER CASES, SMALLER INFECTIVITY RATE SHOW LOCKDOWN IS WORKING,’ CLAIMS WAN SAIFUL

PETALING JAYA: The decline in Covid-19 cases and the national infectivity rate falling below 1.0 for the first time since April 7 are indications that the total lockdown is working, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan has said.

There were 5,271 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, marking it the fourth straight day of decline.

The Bersatu supreme council member said this disproves assertions that the government did not have a sound plan, as the results since the lockdown illustrate its impact.

“The latest data shows that the government’s decision to implement a strict lockdown is right, and has begun to show the desired results,” he said in a statement.

Wan Saiful also pointed to the Susceptible-Exposed-Infective-Recovered data shared by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday, which projected that cases would have quickly increased had SOPs not been adhered to and the R0 gone to 1.2.

He added that the many who complain about the government’s decisions will likely not be satisfied despite the promising numbers recorded since the lockdown began, as “this ‘grumbling cluster’ will always find a way to grumble.”

The government is doing its best, he said, and encouraged the public to show their support.

“I call on all of us, regardless of whether they are ordinary people or those of high rank, to strictly abide by the SOPs set. The important thing is that we take care of ourselves and take care of our relatives and neighbours so that we can all contribute to this war against Covid-19.” – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Party leaders in high-level audiences with King from Wednesday (June 9)

PETALING JAYA: A series of high-level meetings is set to take place this week, potentially charting a new political landscape amidst the ongoing Emergency Proclamation that is due to expire in August. It is understood that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has granted audiences to party heads beginning Wednesday (June 9). According to sources in the upper echelons of politics, the first audience that the King has granted is to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Wednesday. It is also understood that after Bersatu, the King will meet with DAP and PKR on Thursday (June 10), and subsequently Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Umno on Friday (June 11). “The King just wants to listen, to allow them to air their views,” said the source briefly. Speculation has been rife on the political scene after Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad loyalist, sent out a vague tweet that the King has granted audiences to heads of major political parties. “Overall, the people have high hopes on the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers to find a unity formula to rebuild Malaysia again for the well-being of the nation, state and religion,” he said. Attempts to contact Khairuddin have been unsuccessful. ANN FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

