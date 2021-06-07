BOMBSHELL – AGONG TO MEET LEADERS OF ALL POLITICAL PARTIES FROM WEDNESDAY – BUT MEETING RESTRICTED TO ‘REGISTERED’ PARTIES, WHICH WOULD LEAVE OUT MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG & SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA – TRUE OR NOT, BUT THIS SOUNDS LIKE A PRE-EMPTIVE MOVE FROM MUHYIDDIN TO STAVE OFF HIS CRITICS, CLING TO POWER – AS PUBLIC ANGER SWELLS AT HIS GROSS MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID-19, BUNGLING EMERGENCY RULE

King to meet political party leaders this week, say sources

YANG di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to meet political party leaders starting on Wednesday, sources told The Malaysian Insight.

“However, the meeting is restricted to registered political parties only,” a government source told The Malaysian Insight.

He said this meant that Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang and Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s Muda will not be included.

However, the source did not disclose what is the agenda of the meetings.

Another source from Muda confirmed that they have not been included in the meetings.

Earlier today, Amanah-run news portal Malaysia Dateline also published a story that the king will meet with party leaders from Wednesday to Friday.

“The meetings are on how to rebuild the country after the Perikatan Nasional government has failed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic satisfactorily,” said Malaysia Dateline.

Quoting sources, the news portal suggested that the meeting would be on how to rebuild the country by including all parties.

However, shortly thereafter it took down the story.

On April 20, Pakatan Harapan’s End the Emergency Committee submitted a memorandum to the palace urging the king to end the emergency. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Agong to meet with all political party leaders – Khairuddin