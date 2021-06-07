BOMBSHELL – AGONG TO MEET LEADERS OF ALL POLITICAL PARTIES FROM WEDNESDAY – BUT MEETING RESTRICTED TO ‘REGISTERED’ PARTIES, WHICH WOULD LEAVE OUT MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG & SYED SADDIQ’S MUDA – TRUE OR NOT, BUT THIS SOUNDS LIKE A PRE-EMPTIVE MOVE FROM MUHYIDDIN TO STAVE OFF HIS CRITICS, CLING TO POWER – AS PUBLIC ANGER SWELLS AT HIS GROSS MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID-19, BUNGLING EMERGENCY RULE

Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a member of the opposition’s committee lobbying for an end to the state of emergency, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has finally agreed to a meeting.
However, he said the meeting will be with the leaders of all political parties and not only with the opposition.
The opposition committee had been working to secure a meeting with the ruler to make their case to end the emergency.
Istana Negara had since April indicated a willingness to meet but no date was fixed.
However, government sources who spoke to Malaysiakini said they are privy about the planned meeting but added that there was nothing concrete yet.
A senior Umno leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said he too had heard about the planned meeting but added that the situation was fluid.
“Things are not clear yet,” he said.
Meanwhile, MIC president S Vigneswaran told Malaysiakini that talks of an audience with the ruler had been discussed since the end of last month.
“But it was postponed due to the lockdown,” he said.
He added that MIC too had yet to receive a formal invitation.
Government sources are watching keenly as it could have a bearing on the future of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.
This was considering that the emergency is set to expire in less than two months and Muhyiddin’s majority remains fragile.
Khairuddin, who first revealed about the meeting on Twitter, said it would be on “uniting the country”.
Malaysia Dateline, Amanah’s organ, initially quoted its party president Mohamad Sabu as saying there would be “positive developments” in the next few days.
It also quoted sources that the planned meeting with all leaders of the political parties will take place from June 9 to June 11.
However, it later withdrew the report.
Palace officials said they have not received any instructions about issuing a statement yet. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.