ARE THE POLICE MAKING UP SOPs OF THEIR OWN? NOW NSC SAYS NO NEED TO UPDATE MYSEJAHTERA PROFILE UNLESS SHOWING COVID-19 SIGNS, BEEN A CLOSE CONTACT OR ABROAD – EVEN AS HOTELIERS TELL MEMBERS TO REPORT ENFORCERS WHO ACT ‘UNPROFESSIONALLY’

Based on the latest standard operating procedures (SOP), NSC director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir said there were only four exceptions to the rule when the self-health assessment was required.

The listed four exceptions are if one began exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, travelled overseas, had contact with a Covid-19 patient, or have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“According to the NSC’s SOP, only if a factory has any of their workers testing positive, all of the employees must perform daily self-health assessments through MySejahtera,” he was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily in a report.

Mohd Rabin was responding to a joint SOP-compliance spot check conducted by enforcement agencies at Kawasan Perindustrian Kampung Acheh in Sitiawan, Perak on June 5 where a total of 31 workers were fined between RM1,500 and RM2,000 for failing to update their health status on MySejahtera.

On that matter, he also said the incident could be classified as requiring no further action and advised the authorities