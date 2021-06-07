ARE THE POLICE MAKING UP SOPs OF THEIR OWN? NOW NSC SAYS NO NEED TO UPDATE MYSEJAHTERA PROFILE UNLESS SHOWING COVID-19 SIGNS, BEEN A CLOSE CONTACT OR ABROAD – EVEN AS HOTELIERS TELL MEMBERS TO REPORT ENFORCERS WHO ACT ‘UNPROFESSIONALLY’
NSC: No need to update MySejahtera profile unless showing Covid-19 signs, been a close contact or abroad
Based on the latest standard operating procedures (SOP), NSC director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir said there were only four exceptions to the rule when the self-health assessment was required.
The listed four exceptions are if one began exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, travelled overseas, had contact with a Covid-19 patient, or have been diagnosed with Covid-19.
“According to the NSC’s SOP, only if a factory has any of their workers testing positive, all of the employees must perform daily self-health assessments through MySejahtera,” he was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily in a report.
On that matter, he also said the incident could be classified as requiring no further action and advised the authorities
Report agencies acting unprofessionally in enforcing ‘total lockdown’, hotelier group tells members
Its national deputy president Sri Ganesh Michiel said the association has received negative feedback from hotel operators facing difficulties when being asked to close their operations by the enforcement agencies, which he alleged were ignorant of standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed for the “total lockdown”.
“These agencies do not respect the Permission for Operating that has been issued by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac)
“The last minute announcement of the changes that regulates permission to operate has elicited negative responses, and has disrupted the smooth operation of the hotel Industry as well as pressuring operators,” he said in a statement.
“They must have a high level of knowledge in the SOPs to ensure smooth operations for the hotel and accommodation industry, which is under the list of Essential Services during the enforcement of the full MCO,” he said.
Yesterday Motac said applications of operating permission letters for hotel premises permitted to open must be made via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System 3.0 managed by Miti, starting on June 6 until June 14. The movement permission letter previously issued by Motac expired on Saturday (June 5). MALAY MAIL
