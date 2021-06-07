GOOD NEWS! POSITIVE CASES MAY HAVE PEAKED – AS INFECTIVITY RATE FALLS BELOW 1.0 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE APRIL

Health Ministry staffs take a break for 10 minutes during they conducting screening test Covid-19 for Kampung Baru residents and foreigners at Masjid Kampung Baru. AZHAR MAHFOF/The Star( 7/4/2020)

Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate dips below 1.0 for the first time since April

KUALA LUMPUR — The nation’s Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0/Rt fell to 0.99 on June 6, the first time it has declined to lower than 1.0 since April.

According to recent data shared by health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Twitter today, the RO has shown a decline in the past week, with the nation recording an RO of 1.07 on June 1.

The data also indicates that the nation’s positive cases have likely passed its peak. 

Sabah recorded the highest RO reading of 1.16 yesterday, followed by Melaka with a reading of 1.10

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,241 new positive cases, with Selangor still topping the list at 2,178 cases.

This is the first time cases have hovered around the 6,000 mark since May 30th.

However, the nation continues to see a high number of fatalities, with 87 new deaths yesterday bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,378.

