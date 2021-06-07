GOOD NEWS! POSITIVE CASES MAY HAVE PEAKED – AS INFECTIVITY RATE FALLS BELOW 1.0 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE APRIL

The data also indicates that the nation’s positive cases have likely passed its peak.

Selangor, which remains among the major contributors to the number of recent positive cases, recorded a high RO of 1.06 while Kuala Lumpur recorded an RO reading of 1.05.

Sabah recorded the highest RO reading of 1.16 yesterday, followed by Melaka with a reading of 1.10

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,241 new positive cases, with Selangor still topping the list at 2,178 cases.

This is the first time cases have hovered around the 6,000 mark since May 30th.

However, the nation continues to see a high number of fatalities, with 87 new deaths yesterday bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,378.

MALAY MAIL

