SUSPICIOUS & EMBARRASSING OR NOT, FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PAHANG POLICE HQ – FILE ROOM DAMAGED

KUANTAN: A fire broke out at the state police contingent headquarters here today, engulfing a room on the third floor.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said two fire engines were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.30pm.

“The fire was reported inside a room measuring 8×15 feet on the third floor of the building. The room was used to keep files.

“Firemen managed to prevent it from spreading to other rooms and had it fully doused at about 6.30pm. No one was injured during the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He said two fire engines, one each from the Kuantan and Indera Mahkota fire stations along with 21 firemen were deployed to the scene.

Ismail said the department’s forensics team was still investigating to determine the cause of the fire and the losses.

NST

.