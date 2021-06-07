MUHYIDDIN WISHES AGONG ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ – BUT NOT A WORD ON KEEPING HIS PROMISE TO END EMERGENCY OR HEEDING THE KING’S ADVICE TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT

PM extends best wishes to the King

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin extended his best wishes to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah (pic) in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday today.

“I pray that His Majesty will be given the strength and blessings to continue to reign in greatness, sovereignty and prosperity,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

Muhyiddin also hoped His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Royal Family would always be protected by the Almighty and be blessed with good health and longevity.

The Prime Minister noted that the country is still under lockdown in order to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

“God willing, we hope that the efforts that are being carried out by the government in its battle against Covid-19 will be successful,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong also extended his well-wishes to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his official birthday.

