KEPONG MP, HAWKER & HIS 13-YEAR-OLD HELPER HAULED BY COPS OVER EXTORTION CLAIM

Police to call up Kepong MP, 2 others over extortion claims

POLICE will call up Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng to help investigations over allegations that three policemen had extorted two individuals at a traffic light on Jalan Besar Kg Melayu, Kepong last Wednesday.

Sentul district police chief Beh Eng Lai said Lim had made the claim today at a press conference at 4.50pm and an investigation was initiated after the news was shared via WhatsApp.

He said police have yet to receive any report regarding the incident, which allegedly happened at 6.45am.

“The MP (Lim) and the two individuals involved in the incident will be called up to help in the investigation.

“Police view the allegations very seriously and will not hesitate to act against the three policemen if misconduct is proven,” he said in a statement tonight.

Beh said the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, and urged those with information about the incident to contact case investigating officer Noramalina Md Jamil at 017-3185868 or the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482206.

– Bernama

