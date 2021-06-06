APA INI, HAMZAH? GREEDY COPS ACCUSED OF EXTORTING RM500 FROM HAWKER, THEN POURING AWAY HIS SOUP TO CHECK IF IT CONTAINED DRUGS – WHILE FAILING TO UPDATE MYSEJAHTERA CAN NOW ALSO LAND YOU A FINE – WHEN YOU BECOME TOO DIRTY & BULLY THE PEOPLE TOO MUCH, THEY WILL STAND UP!

A hawker has alleged that he was extorted by police after failing to produce a permission letter to show that he can operate during the “total lockdown” period which was introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Lim Thiam Fook, 21, alleged police officers also poured out his stew on grounds that they had to “check for drugs” after taking RM500 from him.

Thiam Fook, who runs a stew stall at a restaurant, aired their complaint during a press conference organised by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Recounting the alleged incident, Thiam Fook said they were stopped by three police personnel while driving to the restaurant in the early morning of June 2.

He was assisted by a 13-year-old boy who was helping out during the school holidays.

Thiam Fook claimed when police found out the duo did not have an approval letter from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to operate, they started to harass them.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry had said small-time hawkers do not need a letter from Miti and only their hawker permit would suffice to enable them to operate under the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We have no problem if they want to check us. But because we have yet to get our Miti’s letter, they find a lot of excuses to accuse us and even suspect we have drugs.

“They even poured out the soup I have prepared to sell. When I asked why, they said they wanted to check whether we have drugs inside or not,” Thiam Fook said.

He also alleged that the officers threatened to detain them if they could not afford to pay the RM1,500 fine.

“They also checked my wallets and they saw there was quite some cash in there. So they started to imply this thing can be settled by money.

“But I pleaded with them not to take all the money as I need the them to buy food, ingredients and petrol.

“After some negotiations, they agreed to take RM500 from me instead of RM3,000,” Thiam Fook said.

He said they were held up for more than an hour between 6.45am to 8.30am.

They lost around RM400 from the soup being poured out, Thiam Fook added.

“Since we cannot continue to operate that day, we went home and cleaned everything after the cops left.

“Our stall only opened for two months. We just want to earn some money and we never thought that such things would happen,” he said.

Thiam Fook claimed that the police officers were wearing helmets and face masks and therefore couldn’t recognise their faces.

“It did not matter when they took away the RM500, but it hurt me when I saw them pour out the soup bowl by bowl,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lip Eng who accompanied the hawker at the press conference said he had contacted the Sentul district police headquarters over the complaint.

He said the Sentul police have interviewed Thiam Fook and his assistant about the incident.

However, Thiam Fook reiterated that he couldn’t recognise the officers’ faces as they were wearing face masks.

Lip Eng also provided the hawker with an RM500 aid during the press conference.

The DAP lawmaker urged anyone facing similar problems to turn to their elected representatives, adding that this will deter such alleged harassment.

He also reiterated the opposition’s call for an Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

Lip Eng also suggested that stern action should be taken against the police officers.

“Do not just transfer them, we want them in jail… only then they would feel scared,” he said.

Sentul district police headquarters chief Beh Eng Lai, when contacted, said cops will issue a statement on the matter soon.

