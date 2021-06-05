VISIONS OF GRANDEUR, YET MCA’S TI LIAN KER IS JUST A DEPUTY MINISTER – BUT HIS ‘ABSURD’ STAFF BEHAVE AS IF HE CANNOT BE CRITICIZED – BUSINESSMAN NOW UNDER POLICE PROBE FOR CRITICIZING DEPUTY MINISTER

A businessperson is facing police investigations after levelling criticisms against National Unity Deputy Minister Ti Lian Ker.

There were three separate police reports filed against Danny Ng, 49, by three of Ti’s staff earlier this week.

Ng will have his statements recorded by the Putrajaya police this afternoon.

He said the reaction by Ti’s staff was absurd.

“When was it a crime to criticise a deputy minister? What happened to our rights?

“If this was a crime, then why aren’t they lodging reports against people complaining about the prime minister, health minister, consumer affairs minister or the online petition for the international trade and industry minister to step down?” he added.

Ng was speaking at a press conference organised by Kepong DAP’s public complaints bureau today.

Ng explained that on June 2, he had rapped Ti over problems faced by funeral home business owners who were not allowed to operate during the start of the two-week “total lockdown” period because they had not received approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Funeral homes, he argued, were not listed as “essential services” when the National Security Council announced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the total lockdown on May 30.

“At the time, I felt that if Ti had coordinated matters properly, this would not have happened… you as a deputy minister should take responsibility and apologise or resign. That’s why I wrote that.

“I was just questioning the competency of MCA. Then they went to the police. I am not a politician. So now even an ordinary person cannot criticise the government?” Ng asked.

He added that his complaints were not invalid as Bukit Mertajam MCA Youth chief Tan Yang Pang had expressed similar concerns for the undertaking industry.

When contacted, Ti declined to comment on the matter.

MKINI

.