BOMBSHELL – DAP SHOOTS DOWN PROPOSAL TO USE PKR LOGO AT GE15 – STILL DREAMING OF BECOMING PM, PERHAPS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ANWAR STILL DOESN’T REALIZE WHAT A STINKY BRAND NAME HE HAS BECOME, EVEN SMELLIER THAN MAHATHIR! INDEED, WHAT’S THE POINT OF STAYING IN PAKATAN IF IT’S NOT TO CONTEST UNDER THE PAKATAN LOGO?

DAP Youth rejects PH using PKR logo at GE15

PETALING JAYA: Within hours of the PKR Youth wing proposing that Pakatan Harapan coalition partners use the PKR logo for the next general election, the DAP Youth wing shot it down.

DAP Youth leader Howard Lee said the PH logo was more suitable as the coalition is now a registered entity unlike at GE14 when registration was pending and was only approved 10 days after the election.

He said the idea would be a betrayal to supporters as well as Pakatan Harapan component parties. “We cannot accept this rhetoric that can sever ties, cripple the coalition and kill consensus among PH supporters,” Lee said in a statement.

The proposal for PH to use the PKR logo was raised at the PKR Youth congress today.

However, Lee said: “What is the point of keeping the PH name if the PKR symbol is used? It does not make sense.”

He urged the PH presidential council to make an early decision in order to put the matter to rest.

DAP Youth is of the stand that the then opposition won under the name of PH, with the agreement that Dr Mahathir Mohamad would hand over the post to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“The only symbol that can and will mobilise strength and restore the confidence of the people, is not the logo of DAP, Amanah or PKR but the logo of Pakatan Harapan,” he added.

