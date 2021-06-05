BUNGLE UPON BUNGLE – 12,000 TRAVEL PERMITS APPROVED DAILY DESPITE LOCKDOWN – WHILE KHAIRY-LED CITF ADMITS SELANGOR RECEIVED ONLY 615K DOSES OF VACCINE & NOT THE BOMBASTIC 2.9 MILLION CLAIMED

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have approved 12,000 inter-district and interstate travel applications daily since the total lockdown came into effect on June 1.

Home minister Hamzah Zainudin said the approvals were for applications involving deaths, emergencies and from self-employed applicants.

He said the police also closed 118 backroads used by the public as alternative routes to cross districts and states before this.

“Checks on major highways nationwide also found that the traffic flow decreased to around 500,000 vehicles a day compared to 1.3 million vehicles a day before the movement control order (MCO 3.0) came into force,” he told a virtual press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he said police and related agencies are conducting about 85,000 daily inspections since the total lockdown was implemented.

Almost 35,000 premises have been inspected nationwide, including supermarkets, restaurants, factories and other places allowed to operate.

Some 3,514 compound notices have been issued up to June 4 for SOP violations, including 117 against corporations or business entities, while 163 people have been detained, he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

CITF admits error in number of vaccine doses to Selangor

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force today clarified that Selangor has only received 434,070 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 146,440 doses of Sinovac vaccine and 34,700 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as of June 1. – EPA pic, June 5, 2021.

THE Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has admitted its error in stating that Selangor had received 2.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of June 1, when the state only received 615,210 doses.

“The number that was earlier provided to CodeBlue includes both stock in government facilities and partially still in the distributor’s warehouse, which is located in Selangor and ready for distribution to the whole country,’’ CITF was quoted saying by health news website CodeBlue. “The error in providing the data to CodeBlue is regrettable,” CITF said. The task force clarified that of the 615,210 doses of vaccines Selangor received, 434,070 were of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; 146,440, the Sinovac vaccine; and 34,700, the AstraZeneca vaccine. With the correction, Selangor, the country’s most populated state, is still the state receiving the highest number of vaccine doses as of June 1, CITF told CodeBlue today. Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have received 578,130 doses of vaccines each and Johor, 370,860 doses. On Thursday, Selangor’s Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud disputed CITF’s figure of 2.9 million doses, stressing that the state had only received 615,000 doses. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.