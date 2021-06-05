BUNGLE UPON BUNGLE – 12,000 TRAVEL PERMITS APPROVED DAILY DESPITE LOCKDOWN – WHILE KHAIRY-LED CITF ADMITS SELANGOR RECEIVED ONLY 615K DOSES OF VACCINE & NOT THE BOMBASTIC 2.9 MILLION CLAIMED

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have approved 12,000 inter-district and interstate travel applications daily since the total lockdown came into effect on June 1.
Home minister Hamzah Zainudin said the approvals were for applications involving deaths, emergencies and from self-employed applicants.
He said the police also closed 118 backroads used by the public as alternative routes to cross districts and states before this.
“Checks on major highways nationwide also found that the traffic flow decreased to around 500,000 vehicles a day compared to 1.3 million vehicles a day before the movement control order (MCO 3.0) came into force,” he told a virtual press conference here today.
Meanwhile, he said police and related agencies are conducting about 85,000 daily inspections since the total lockdown was implemented.
Almost 35,000 premises have been inspected nationwide, including supermarkets, restaurants, factories and other places allowed to operate.
Some 3,514 compound notices have been issued up to June 4 for SOP violations, including 117 against corporations or business entities, while 163 people have been detained, he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
CITF admits error in number of vaccine doses to Selangor
“The error in providing the data to CodeBlue is regrettable,” CITF said.
The task force clarified that of the 615,210 doses of vaccines Selangor received, 434,070 were of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; 146,440, the Sinovac vaccine; and 34,700, the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have received 578,130 doses of vaccines each and Johor, 370,860 doses.
On Thursday, Selangor’s Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud disputed CITF’s figure of 2.9 million doses, stressing that the state had only received 615,000 doses. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
