CLAMPDOWN AMID DELUGE OF CRITICISMS? IT WAS ‘VERY SENSITIVE’ KHAIRY’S CITF WHO GOT MAN ARRESTED OVER RM70 MILLION WEBSITE CLAIM – WHILE NSC U-TURNS & TELLS PKR TO POSTPONE VIRTUAL CONGRESS AFTER EARLIER APPROVAL

Politics | June 5, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Vaccine task force lodged report against Twitter user, lawyer says

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai, who is representing the user, told media it was the government committee that had lodged the police report against the 36-year-old IT sales personnel who uses the Twitter handle @ChairmanGLC.CITF, which is under the Science, Innovation and Technology Ministry, oversees the coordination and overall strategy for implementing the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Police have also confiscated the 36-year-old’s mobile phone, internet router and modem when arresting him last night.

“He is a married man with four children. The police team came from Bukit Aman’s D5 unit (Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution and Law Division),” Rajsurian said.

RELATED STORY:  Najib chides ‘sensitive’ Khairy over low vaccination rate issue 

Source: NSC bars Umno from holding elections

He added that police have obtained a one-day remand, and his client will be released at about 6pm today.

“Police asked for four days remand but magistrate S. Mageswary gave one day as my client gave his full cooperation to the police. Moreover, he is not a flight risk and will not interfere with the investigation,” said Rajsurian.

The IT sales personnel had allegedly spread misinformation with a tweet questioning the RM70 million allocated to develop the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee website six days ago.

The government has been facing heavy criticism over difficulties people have faced in using the website to register for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as an opt-in, before it was folded into the national vaccination programme.

Many have questioned the website’s quality for the supposed RM70 million price tag.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, however, who is the national immunisation drive coordinating minister, has said that the RM70 million is not the actual amount the government spent on the website.

He clarified that the sum was the “ceiling” set aside and that the total also covers the development and management of several other health systems.

Lawyer Syahredzan Johan earlier today broke the news on Twitter of the man’s arrest last night.

NSC changes earlier approval for PKR’s virtual congress, tells party to postpone it

PKR organising chief secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says party president Anwar Ibrahim will announce the decision of the nation congress in a special message at 11am tomorrow. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 5, 2021.
DESPITE having approval for PKR’s 15th National Congress to be held online, the National Security Council (NSC) and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) have ordered the party to postpone its annual meeting, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.
The PKR organising chief secretary said the latest order ran contrary to NSC’s previous approval given in a letter dated May 27, but the party would still abide by it.“PKR has received a letter from the NSC at 6.21pm on June 4, and a verbal notification from RoS on the same day requesting the party’s National Congress scheduled for June 6 to be postponed. 

“The latest NSC directives are contrary to their letter dated May 27, 2021, which stated that they have no objection for the party to organise and conduct the meeting virtually. 

“PKR strongly protests (the decision) but has to abide by it, and the central leadership council has decided to postpone the congress to a later date,” the Setiawangsa MP said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said party president Anwar Ibrahim will announce the decision in a special message tomorrow (June 6) via the party’s Facebook at 11am.

The opposition leader, who is also Port Dickson MP, will touch on economic and Covid-19 issues and the latest political developments.

This is the first time since its establishment 22 years ago that PKR held a virtual congress, following the total lockdown implemented by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle