CLAMPDOWN AMID DELUGE OF CRITICISMS? IT WAS ‘VERY SENSITIVE’ KHAIRY’S CITF WHO GOT MAN ARRESTED OVER RM70 MILLION WEBSITE CLAIM – WHILE NSC U-TURNS & TELLS PKR TO POSTPONE VIRTUAL CONGRESS AFTER EARLIER APPROVAL
Vaccine task force lodged report against Twitter user, lawyer says
Police have also confiscated the 36-year-old’s mobile phone, internet router and modem when arresting him last night.
“He is a married man with four children. The police team came from Bukit Aman’s D5 unit (Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution and Law Division),” Rajsurian said.
RELATED STORY: Najib chides ‘sensitive’ Khairy over low vaccination rate issue
Source: NSC bars Umno from holding elections
He added that police have obtained a one-day remand, and his client will be released at about 6pm today.
“Police asked for four days remand but magistrate S. Mageswary gave one day as my client gave his full cooperation to the police. Moreover, he is not a flight risk and will not interfere with the investigation,” said Rajsurian.
The IT sales personnel had allegedly spread misinformation with a tweet questioning the RM70 million allocated to develop the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee website six days ago.
The government has been facing heavy criticism over difficulties people have faced in using the website to register for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as an opt-in, before it was folded into the national vaccination programme.
Many have questioned the website’s quality for the supposed RM70 million price tag.
Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, however, who is the national immunisation drive coordinating minister, has said that the RM70 million is not the actual amount the government spent on the website.
He clarified that the sum was the “ceiling” set aside and that the total also covers the development and management of several other health systems.
Lawyer Syahredzan Johan earlier today broke the news on Twitter of the man’s arrest last night.
NSC changes earlier approval for PKR’s virtual congress, tells party to postpone it
“The latest NSC directives are contrary to their letter dated May 27, 2021, which stated that they have no objection for the party to organise and conduct the meeting virtually.
“PKR strongly protests (the decision) but has to abide by it, and the central leadership council has decided to postpone the congress to a later date,” the Setiawangsa MP said in a statement today.
Nik Nazmi said party president Anwar Ibrahim will announce the decision in a special message tomorrow (June 6) via the party’s Facebook at 11am.
The opposition leader, who is also Port Dickson MP, will touch on economic and Covid-19 issues and the latest political developments.
This is the first time since its establishment 22 years ago that PKR held a virtual congress, following the total lockdown implemented by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.