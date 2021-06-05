COVID-19 RAGES ON, FRUSTRATION WITH MUHYIDDIN REGIME GROWS – 7,452 NEW CASES AMID REPORTS KEPONG LEFT OUT OF SCREENING PROGRAMME DESPITE CHALKING A SHOCKING 300 NEW CASES DAILY – ‘WAS THIS INTENTIONAL,’ ASKS MP

The Federal Territories Ministry has been accused of neglecting the Kepong constituency in its ongoing free Covid-19 screening programme for public housing schemes.

In a statement today, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the area under the Kepong Health Department’s jurisdiction has been reporting 300 new cases daily recently and many folks in the area are elderly, yet it has been neglected.

“However, in the list issued by the Federal Territories Ministry, there are no testing centres in Kepong or nearby areas listed.

“Was this intentional? The programme is supposed to take place for a month. Why was Kepong not included?” he asked.

Lim said that although Kepong was represented by the opposition, it should not be mistreated because his constituents are taxpayers too.

“They are people of Kuala Lumpur. They have a right to participate in any scheme under the Federal Territories Ministry,” he added.

According to a post on the Federal Territories Ministry Facebook page, only 27 public housing schemes will be involved in the screening programme for now.

There are 11 Parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur, of which the Kepong, Titiwangsa, Seputeh and Segambut constituencies – all held by the opposition, save for Titiwangsa – are not part of the screening programme.

The free screening exercise was scheduled to take place between June 5 and July 5.

Kuala Lumpur has been reporting a relatively high number of new cases of late, averaging 663 daily infections over the past 14 days.

MKINI

