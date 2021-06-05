DOES THE POLITICAL SPOTLIGHT STILL FOLLOW NURUL IZZAH – WHEN IT NO LONGER EVEN FOLLOWS ‘TIN KOSONG’ DAD ANWAR? SADLY, NURUL’S COLDLY-CALCULATED DECISION TO DROP ‘BOMBSHELL’ ON PENANG GOVT – PERHAPS TO CLING TO MALAY VOTES FOR SURVIVAL IN GE15 – MAY EXPLODE ON HERSELF

Nurul Izzah drops bombshell on Penang govt

NURUL Izzah Anwar has stayed away from the spotlight following her decision to withdraw from active politics.

But she is a charismatic politician and the spotlight tends to follow her.

That was what happened when the Permatang Pauh MP voiced her opposition to the mega land reclamation project to the south of Penang island.

Nurul Izzah took to her nurulizzah.com website to ask the Penang government to cancel the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project, a controversial plan that will affect the coastal environment and livelihood of thousands of fishermen.

It was as if someone had dropped a bomb on the project because for the first time the opposition was coming from a party that is part of the state government.

Informed sources in Penang said PKR had held a number of discussions on the issue before deciding to make a clear-cut stand.

“It’s significant, it points to a definite split between PKR and DAP over the project, ” said former Jelutong MP and Sin Chew Daily columnist Jeff Ooi.

PKR had not objected when the reclamation was mooted in 2015 as a means to generate funds for the proposed Penang transportation master-plan.

But Nurul Izzah, who is a former PKR vice-president, said the transportation masterplan kept growing to include mega-highways, a monorail, sky taxi and LRT while the proposed reclamation also became more ambitious to include three islands totalling 4,500 acres.

The feedback for PKR was not good and its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had raised the matter with then-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2019 after meeting with the affected fishermen.

All of that finally resulted in PKR putting its foot down on the reclamation project.

PKR’s stand also has a lot to do with how the issue will affect the party in the general election although it is unclear how far the party intends to take its opposition.

“They needed to make an official stand, they are worried about the impact on constituencies held by PKR, ” said Ooi.

The thing is that it is mainly Malay fishermen who will be displaced.

This has become quite sensitive for Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow given that DAP’s image among Malays has sunk and, in an attempt to manage the optics, official statements about the project have been coming from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman

The repercussions are likely to spill over to Seberang Perai where the majority of Malays are located. It could become an election issue among the Malay base.

“PKR will be the loser if the perception spreads that the Malay fishermen are the victims, ” said a Penang lawyer.

However, it is apparently not an issue for the Chinese who dominate life and business on the island.

Many Chinese, said the lawyer, see it as something that will add to the local economy and provide opportunities for Penang.

Those not in support of the project have been labelled anti-development.

For instance, a group of DAP backbenchers accused Penang Forum, an NGO opposed to the project, as trying to tarnish the state government.

The DAP backbenchers, led by the Chief Minister’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng, said opponents of the project do not realise the “economic fortune” that such projects present for the state.

The backbenchers see Penang Forum as an “un-elected and undemocratic entity” and challenged the NGO to seek its own mandate by going into politics, an argument that used to be Dr Mahathir’s favourite retort when criticised.

The fallout between Penang Forum and the state government is ironic. According to Ooi, Penang Forum “embraced DAP too tightly” after the 2008 general election and it has affected their credibility.

But the DAP backbenchers are spot-on when talking about the people’s mandate. Pakatan Harapan won three general elections in Penang, each time with a bigger two-thirds majority.

The huge mandate is like a carte blanche for Pakatan to make big decisions on behalf of Penangites, to determine the future of Penang.

Pakatan came to power at a time when Penangites felt that the state had stagnated. There was a growing middle-class with the spending power and an appetite for homes, shopping malls and modern urban facilities.

The then-chief minister Lim Guan Eng tapped into this thirst for development. He understood that the urban population in Penang, especially the Chinese, wanted a thriving private sector economy that could generate economic opportunities.

However, the Penang government’s obsession with mega-projects is starting to resemble a fragile spider web of grandiosity. The big announcements have failed to materialise and have instead led to controversy.

Each DAP leader from Lim to Chow seemed intent on leaving behind their own legacy after seeing how former chief minister Tun Lim Chong Eu is remembered for the Penang Bridge and Komtar. They also saw how Dr Mahathir’s persona grew after he built the tallest this or the longest that.

“For Guan Eng, it was the undersea tunnel while the reclamation project is Chow’s retirement plan, ” said Ooi.

Will the ambitious reclamation project take off or will it, like the undersea tunnel, be entangled in the spider web?

The project could be one of those double-edged swords in the general election.

Some will see it as a project to take Penang forward, others will see it as environmentally unfriendly and at the expense of the Malay fishing community.

The danger is that it could further widen the racial divide in Penang at the ballot box.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister needs to resolve the clash between DAP and PKR over the project because they need each other in order to hold onto power in Penang.

ANN

.